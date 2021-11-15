COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 253.1 million people, leaving more than five million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, November 14, bringing the local infection total to 90,311 and the virus death toll to 2,329.

— Britain's government extended its COVID-19 booster programs to younger people Monday, hoping to stave off a fresh wave of infections during the colder winter months.

— China has confined nearly 1,500 university students to their dormitories and hotels following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the northeastern city of Dalian.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 763,092 deaths from 47,074,080 cases followed by Brazil with 611,283 deaths from 21,957,967 cases, India with 463,655 deaths from 34,447,536 cases, Mexico with 291,147 deaths from 3,845,733 cases, and Russia with 256,597 deaths from 9,109,094 cases.

