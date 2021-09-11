KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 224 million people, leaving more than 4.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 652 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 75,297, and virus death toll to 1,704.

— British Virgin Islands Health Minister Carvin Malone said the government is looking towards securing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the territory.

— China plans to donate three million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Vietnam. The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the pledge Saturday as he wrapped up a two-day visit to Hanoi.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 659,173 deaths followed by Brazil with 585,846, India with 442,317 deaths, Mexico with 266,150 deaths, and Peru with 198,673 deaths.