COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySunday, September 12, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 224 million people, leaving more than 4.6 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 560 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 75,857, and virus death toll to 1,731.
— Jamaica's Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that is seeking to expand its vaccination access points, with an invitation to the private sector, through a request for quotation (RFQ), for their participation in the national vaccination programme.
— Authorities in the Cayman Islands are conducting a probe after a woman was allowed to travel to Grand Cayman from Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday, despite her testing positive for COVID-19.
— Japan's government says more than 50 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 659,720 deaths followed by Brazil with 586,558, India with 442,655 deaths, Mexico with 267,524 deaths, and Peru with 198,728 deaths.
