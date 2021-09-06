COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, September 06, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 218.9 million people, leaving more than 4.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 643 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Sunday, bringing the infection total to 71,987, and virus death toll to 1,637.
— The Medical Association of The Bahamas has expressed “grave concern” that various political activities leading up to the September 16 general election could turn out to be “super spreaders” of COVID-19.
— Argentina walked off the field Sunday after only seven minutes of its World Cup qualifier against host Brazil after health officials came onto the pitch following coronavirus concerns about three Argentina players.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 648,686 deaths from 39,971,033 cases followed by Brazil with 583,628 deaths from 20,890,779 cases, India with 440,757 deaths from 33,027,621 cases, Mexico with 263,140 deaths from 3,428,384 cases, and Peru with 198,488 deaths from 2,155,034 cases.
