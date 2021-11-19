daCosta Cup: Maggotty brush aside Mt St Joseph for first win

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Maggotty High School secured their first win of the 2021 ISSA/WATA daCosta Cup season Friday, cruising to a 4 - 0 win over Mt St Joseph at the STETHS Sports Complex.

Both teams started on zero points and rooted at the bottom of Zone C after double losses over their first two games, therefore a win Friday was crucial, especially without return leg fixtures in this season's competition.

Maggotty started on the front foot with a series of corner kicks in the opening minutes but all to no avail.

They continued to enjoy possession and dominate the midfield over Mt St Joseph who had 10 men behind the ball in a low defensive block, before finally breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute when a free kick was rolled into the path of Rohan Palmer and his low drive shot found its way into the back of the next from approximately 25 yards.

Maggotty aggressively searched for a second goal throughout the rest of the first half but all efforts went off target and failed the trouble the goalkeeper.

After the interval it was Maggotty who went on the early attack and reaped due reward in the 47th minute when Andre Ennever beat goalkeeper Tajay Williams at his near post after a neat build up down the right side. Maggotty then rang in the changes having established a stranglehold on the game.

After a series of Maggotty attacks failed to trouble the Mt St Joseph goalkeeper, the pressure on the defense finally bore fruit as Rushane Granville's low cross from the right found Raheem Williams who tapped home from within six yards in the 84th minute.

With Mt St Joseph's spirits broken, Maggotty substitute Robinho Barrett controlled neatly on the edge of the box before turning and firing a low shot into the net a minute later. Maggotty continued to press for another to enter the positive side of the goal differential column of the table but the game ended at 4 – 0.

Maggotty will next play BB Coke next Wednesday while Mt St Joseph will face Munro at Kirkvine in their next fixture.

Steve Cole