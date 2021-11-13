daCosta Cup roundup: BB Coke, STETHS, Dinthill, Cornwall College among winners

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Mt St Joseph Catholic High were given a baptism in their first ever football game in an Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) competition on Saturday when they were beaten 20-0 by reigning Ben Francis Knock-out champions BB Coke in a Zone C daCosta Cup game at Manchester High.

Mt St Joseph decided to skip the usual route of playing in the junior Under 14 and Under 16 competitions and opted to dive into the senior competition at their first chance.

Danjae Whitely and Maliek Change both scored four times for BB Coke in the game, Sanjae Allen got three goals while Dashan Bartley, Tahjay Larmond and Tyrell Ashman each got two goals with Nickoy Whitter, Darrel Keane and Devontae Blake getting one goal each.

BB Coke lead Zone C on goal difference over St Elizabeth Technical who beat Maggotty High 3-0 and Lacovia High who were 3-1 winners over Munro College.

Zamario Douglas, Rohane Brown and an own goal accounted for the STETHS goals.

At William Knibb Memorial, Davian Matthews scored a hat trick for St James High in their 4-2 in over Holland High while Keishawn Heath and Camarco Brown each scored two goals for Herbert Morrison Technical in their 5-1 beating of Maldon High at Irwin.

Cornwall College came back from a goal down after just seven minutes to beat 10-man Irwin High 2-1 with goals from Brandon Timberlake who equalised from the penalty spot and Davian McLean who scored the winner. Dameni Gordon had given the 'home team' the lead but was sent off in the 50th minute for a dangerous tackle.

Dinthill Technical, the beaten finalists in 2019, were 4-0 winners over York Castle High in Zone G; Frome Technical beat Green Pond High 3-1 in their Zone B game in Montego Bay as St Elizabeth Technical beat Maggotty High also by a 3-1 margin.

Christiana High, Glenmuir High and Central High all scored six goals in their wins; Christiana drubbed Alston High 6-0 in their Zone D game, Glenmuir High beat Claude McKay 6-0 in Zone E and Central High beat Kemps Hill by the same margin in Zone F.

Lennon High were also 4-0 winners over Denbigh High in Zone E.

Results on Saturday-

Zone A

Herbert Morrison-5 Maldon-0

Cornwall College -2 Irwin-0

Spot Valley-0 William Knibb-4

Holland High-2 St James -4

Zone B

Frome Tech-3 Green Pond-1

Godfrey Stewart-1 vs Mannings-4

Green Island-1 Petersfield-4

Zone C

B.B. Coke-20 Mt. St Joseph- 0

Maggotty-0 vs STETHS- 3

Lacovia-3 vs Munro- 1

Zone D

Alston High-0 vs Christiana High-6

Belair High-1 deCarteret College-1

Bellefield High-0 vs Holmwood Technical- 1

Zone E

Claude McKay High-0 Glenmuir High- 6

Denbigh High-0 Lennon High-4

Zone F

Central High-6 vs Kemps Hill-0

Foga Road-0 Old Harbour High-1

Garvey Maceo-1s Vere Technical High-0

Zone G

Happy Grove-0 Seaforth-0

Port Antonio High-2 St. Thomas Technical-2

Zone H

Brown's Town High-1 McGrath High-1

Charlemont High-2 vs Ocho Rios High-2

Dinthill Technical High-4 York Castle High-0

-Paul A Reid