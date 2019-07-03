Gas Prices Up $3.06; Diesel Up $1.98

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the price of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 4, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $129.21 and $132.05 per litre, respectively, up by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $134.06 per litre following an increase of $1.98 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $2.38, and will be sold for $138.07 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.14 and will be sold for $111.53 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $37.63 per litre, up by $0.75 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $39.56 per litre after an increase of $0.33.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.