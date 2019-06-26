Gas prices up $2.99, diesel up $3.00

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the price of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, June 27, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $126.15 and $128.99 per litre, respectively, up by $2.99 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $132.08 per litre following an increase of $3.00 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.05, and will be sold for $135.69 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.01 and will be sold for $110.39 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $36.88 per litre, up by $1.12 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $39.23 per litre after a increase of $1.40.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.