iCreate brings Digital Learning Pathways to market through edX partnership

KINGSTON, Jamaica – iCreate Institute has announced a partnership with Digital Learning Pathways through edX – now part of 2U, one of the world's largest and most recognised online learning platforms – that it says will greatly expand the course offerings at the institute.

In a news release, iCreate said the collaboration supports its investment in digital education, with an immediate expansion of 150 courses, including courses in Spanish to match the institute's regional ambitions.

Digital Learning Pathways brings core technical, skills-based training and certifications directly from edX partners such as Harvard University, Columbia University as well as global technology leaders such as Amazon, IBM and the Linux Foundation, according to the release.

For individuals, these pathways will be paired with the guidance and career focus necessary to translate the training into employment and increased entrepreneurial ability, the release added, noting that for companies seeking to undergo the digital transformation necessary to remain competitive in today's business environment, these pathways can form the foundation of a robust, consistent and distributable training platform to upskill new and existing employees.

“We're extremely excited to be partnering with edX to bring guided, self-paced, accessible courses to the market in a first of its kind offering. These pathways will ensure learners not only have the core technical skills necessary to adapt to today's fast paced business job market, but also will see them foster the habits necessary for life long learning. Each pathway sees a student earning multiple certifications from top schools and organizations all across the world and will be a significant boost to any resume,” said Dominic Summers, President at iCreate Institute.

“For businesses looking to drive their internal digital transformation, it's necessary to understand that your organization cannot transform without the people involved first doing so. We're excited to work with businesses on finding the right programs to develop their human capital to see the transformations we know are possible become reality for our region.”

The first pathways being introduced to market include:

1. Artificial Intelligence Essentials

2. Data Science Essentials

3. Digital Transformation for Businesses

The pathways begin in January of 2022, with sales beginning this quarter.