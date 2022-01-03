Photo of the Day

Photo of the DayMonday, January 03, 2022
|
Craig Denton, guidance counselor of St Aloysius Primary, adjusts the mask being worn by Aqeida Anderson after the boy turned up for school on the wrong day and had to be escorted home on Monday morning, when most schools across the island reopened for the new academic term. The photograph was captured by the Jamaica Observer's Joseph Wellington.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy