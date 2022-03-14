Two killed in St Elizabeth crash

Two killed in St Elizabeth crashMonday, March 14, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Two people are dead and two others hospitalised following a motor vehicle crash on the White Hall main road in Middle Quarters, St Elizabeth on Sunday.
Police named one of the deceased as 20-year-old Rushawn Rose, a resident of Paradise District in Norwood, St James.
Police reports are that about 9:15 am, four people were travelling in a Nissan Wingroad motor car when the driver failed to negotiate a corner and lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle went off road, crashed into a house and overturned.
The four people were taken to hospital where Rose and a woman were pronounced dead, while two men were admitted for treatment.
Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy