Two killed in St Elizabeth crash

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Two people are dead and two others hospitalised following a motor vehicle crash on the White Hall main road in Middle Quarters, St Elizabeth on Sunday.

Police named one of the deceased as 20-year-old Rushawn Rose, a resident of Paradise District in Norwood, St James.

Police reports are that about 9:15 am, four people were travelling in a Nissan Wingroad motor car when the driver failed to negotiate a corner and lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off road, crashed into a house and overturned.

The four people were taken to hospital where Rose and a woman were pronounced dead, while two men were admitted for treatment.

Kasey Williams