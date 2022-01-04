Renowned businessman James Moss-Solomon has died.

Moss-Solomon passed away early this morning surrounded by family and loved ones.

His son, Jeffrey, shared the news via social media.

“It is with greatest sadness in my heart to say, my dad, James Moss-Solomon, passed away peacefully surrounded by much love at 12:29 am.”

Moss-Solomon, who was also known as Jimmy, was a senior director at Grace Kennedy for several years. He was also a former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UHWI.