tTech, Microsoft set to INSPIRE the Caribbean with TechCon 2022

On Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13, 2022, tTech, a local IT Services provider, will host its fifth annual technology and business conference, TechCon, themed INSPIRE: Accelerating Your Digital Maturity.

The event will be held in partnership with tech giant Microsoft and it is exclusively virtual. TechCon has continued to expand its scope and influence over the years and aims to position Jamaica as a regional leader in both areas.

“Our conference will showcase the most recent technical innovations, developments, and solutions, and will look at how we can apply them here in the Caribbean to become more globally competitive,” Christopher Reckord, CEO of tTech Limited, founding sponsor and developer of TechCon by tTech, said.

This year's conference addresses hot topics like data protection and privacy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, the future of work and productivity, Big Data analytics, and digital currencies. There will be a diverse range of globally renowned specialists, including InfoTech's Frank Trovato and Brian Jackson, EY's Justin Morin, and Design Privacy's Chukwuemeka Cameron.

Minister of Science, Energy & Technology, Daryl Vaz; Senator Aubyn Hill, Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation; and Floyd Green, Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, among other government members, will weigh in on topical matters including the Digital Readiness Assessment being conducted across the region.

Sheldon Powe (Innovate 10X); Richard Byles, Governor, Bank of Jamaica; and NCB's Head - Business Transformations & Innovation, Tesfa Rhodes, are expected to be among our homegrown professionals.

A virtual exhibition gallery will also be a major element of the event.

Reckord expressed his enthusiasm for this year's event; “This year, we're pleased to host a completely virtual event, which will broaden our reach and influence even more. We are clearly on track to become the Caribbean's most prominent technology conference experience by 2026.”

TechCon 2022 is a forum for information sharing, cross-sectoral integration, and the presentation of research, products, and data insights. Past participants rated it very beneficial, as indicated by a total of 900,000 impressions across all online media in 2021 and a 57 per cent registration-to-attendance rate — 10 per cent higher than the industry average.