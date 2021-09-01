tTech makes double-digit gains to lead on Wednesday

tTech makes double-digit gains to lead on WednesdayWednesday, September 01, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – In trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on Wednesday, gains were led by tTech Limited.
The company advanced 12.62 per cent to close at $4.73.
Meanwhile, Limners and Bards Limited rose 11.38 per cent to $3.72 and Paramount Trading (Jamaica) Limited advanced 10.58 per cent to $1.15.
The biggest loser was Productive Business Solutions Limited 9.75 per cent preference share which fell by 21.63 per cent to $81.50.
Palace Amusement Co Limited declined by 14.63 per cent to close at $965.99, while Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited fell by 13.52 per cent to $40.25.
In Wednesday's trading session, the JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 97 stocks of which 36 advanced, 40 declined and 21 traded firm.
The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 12,142,539 units valued at $61,048,035.27, while the US dollar market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 31,247 units valued at $686.33.
Wigton Windfarm Limited was the volume leader with 2,985,571 units, amounting to 24.52 per cent of the market volume. It was followed by Future Energy Source Company Limited with 2,205,511 units, amounting to 18.12 per cent of the market volume and AMG Packaging & Paper Company Limited with 1,487,461 units, amounting to 12.22 per cent of the market volume.
