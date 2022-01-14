JTA rejects Government's wage offer

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Delegates of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) have rejected the Government's wage offer.

The decision comes after a voting session at a special virtual delegates' conference on Friday.

Some 413 delegates voted and of that number only 163 voted to accept the Government's wage offer. Two hundred and forty-four delegates voted to reject it.

The claim was made for the contract period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2023.

This latest rejection follows the JTA's recent decision not to accept a four per cent salary increase.

The JTA further disclosed that it has written to the Government requesting an improved offer and is awaiting a response.