JTA rejects Government's wage offer

JTA rejects Government's wage offerFriday, January 14, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Delegates of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) have rejected the Government's wage offer.
The decision comes after a voting session at a special virtual delegates' conference on Friday.
Some 413 delegates voted and of that number only 163 voted to accept the Government's wage offer. Two hundred and forty-four delegates voted to reject it.
The claim was made for the contract period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2023.
This latest rejection follows the JTA's recent decision not to accept a four per cent salary increase.
The JTA further disclosed that it has written to the Government requesting an improved offer and is awaiting a response.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy