KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 349 million people, leaving more than 5.59 million dead across 223 countries and territories. The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Saturday reported 838 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 119, 565. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported 22 more virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2, 594.

— Police fired water cannons and thick clouds of tear gas Sunday in Brussels to disperse people protesting COVID-19 vaccinations and government restrictions that aim to curb the fast-spreading omicron variant.

— People in a Beijing district with some 2 million residents were ordered Sunday to undergo mass coronavirus testing following a series of infections as China tightened anti-disease controls ahead of the Winter Olympics.

— New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is postponing her wedding after announcing new COVID-19 restrictions Sunday following the discovery of nine cases of the omicron variant in a single family that flew to Auckland to attend a wedding.