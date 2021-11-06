KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected close to 250 million people, leaving more than five million dead across 200 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 121 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, November 4, bringing the local infection total to 89,587 and the virus death toll to 2,274.

— Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.

— Russia's COVID-19 cases hit another one-day record as the country struggles to contain a wave of infections and deaths that has persisted for more than a month. The national coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 41,335 new cases, exceeding the previous daily record of 40,993 from October 31.

— Ukraine's health ministry on Saturday reported a one-day record of 793 deaths from COVID-19. Ukraine has been inundated by coronavirus infections in recent weeks, putting the country's underfunded medical system under severe strain. The ministry said 25,063 new infections had been tallied over the past day. Although four different coronavirus vaccines are available in Ukraine, only 17.9 per cent of the country's 41 million people have been fully vaccinated, the second-lowest rate in Europe.