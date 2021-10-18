KINGSTON, Jamaica — According to statistics from the World Health Organisation, the novel coronavirus has infected 240 million people, leaving approximately five million dead across 221 countries and territories.

More than 200 million of those affected have recovered as many countries roll out vaccine campaigns.

— The United States of America is the country with the most recorded cases of COVID-19 with more than 45 million people affected to date. India, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Russia round out the top five countries with the most COVID-19 cases to date.

— Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low.

— Jamaica on Sunday recorded 197 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall infection total to 87,586.

— The family of Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, disclosed on Monday that the 84-year-old retired four-star general died of COVID-19 complications. Powell's leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st.

— Italy's president on Monday strongly criticized the violence that has erupted amid protests over the country's new coronavirus workplace health pass requirement, saying it appeared aimed at jeopardizing Italy's economic recovery.