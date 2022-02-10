PHOTOS: Ceremonial opening of Parliament

PHOTOS: Ceremonial opening of ParliamentThursday, February 10, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The ceremonial opening of Parliament, marking the beginning of the 2022/2023 legislative year, took place at a joint meeting of the Senate and the House of Representatives at George William Gordon House on Thursday.
The opening featured the traditional delivery of the Throne Speech by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen in which he outlined the priority programmes and policies to be pursued by the Government during the new fiscal year.
OBSERVER ONLINE brings you photo highlights from the event.
