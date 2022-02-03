Photo of the DayThursday, February 03, 2022
Major Keisha Foster, Officer in Command of 4 JR Alpha Company at Twickenham Park in St Catherine, is seen here rapping with a group of students from the Elite Basic School in Windsor Heights, Central Village. She was doing a tour of the area on Thursday. The Photo of the Day was captured by Jamaica Observer photo editor Joseph Wellington.
