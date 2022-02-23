Jamaican cop on scamming rap also accused of transporting cocaine in vagina, stomach

FLORIDA, USA – Jamaican policewoman Shelian Allen was officially indicted on Tuesday by a South Florida grand jury with importing cocaine into the United States with the intent to distribute the illegal substance, some of which were allegedly found in her vagina and stomach.

The indictment charges Allen with importation of 500 grams or more of cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.

Allen was suspended from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) following her arrest earlier this month in Florida in connection to lottery scamming and drug trafficking offences.

A release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday stated that the 42-year-old Jamaican woman was arrested on February 3. At that time, she arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

An inspection by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that "Allen had a package of cocaine inside her vagina and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups", the release stated.

Further, Allen also had 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she had swallowed.

The Jamaican law enforcer was reportedly transported to a hospital, where she expelled the 90 pellets.

"In total, Allen had approximately 1,350 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the United States: about 234 [grams] in her vagina, about 174 grams in her bra, and about 942 grams inside her stomach," disclosed the US Attorney's Office.

At the same time, the office reminded that an indictment merely contains allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent "unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law".

Allen, who resides in Stonebook Vista, Trelawny, is an 18-year veteran of the JCF.

Media reports from the United States earlier this month said she has also been charged with wire fraud and mail fraud. Local and federal agencies, including Homeland Security and the US Postal Inspection Service, which have been conducting investigations, believe Allen is the head of a lottery scamming organisation.

The authorities believe the organisation has several bases operating in the US and Jamaica.

“A review of numerous accounts tied to this organisation revealed a loss amount in excess of $1.69 million from 17 victims across the country,” the news report said, citing US court documents.