Olympics: Praught-Leer completes 1500m despite injury

Olympics: Praught-Leer completes 1500m despite injurySunday, August 01, 2021
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Aisha Praught-Leer completed the women's 1500m preliminaries at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan despite suffering a major knee injury while training for the event recently.
Despite being advised to seek urgent medical attention, Praught-Leer opted to take part in the Olympics and finished 13th in her 1500m heat in 4:15.31 seconds, well off her season and personal best.
She was part of a race that saw Holland's Sifan Hassan fall to the track and passed by the entire field before recovering to win the heat in 4:05.17 seconds.
In a social media post made days after her training accident, Praught-Leer, who ran the 3000m steeplechase in the Rio Olympics five years ago, making it to the semi-finals, revealed that she tore the meniscus in her left knee.
“A complete, off the bone root tear,” she said, describing it as a “freak, shocking accident” and that she was advised to undergo surgery “asap”.
Praught-Leer won the 1500m at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) National Senior Championships in June and also took part in the 800m.
“You will see me smiling in Tokyo with Jamaica on my chest because the honour of representing my country is one of the greatest I've had in my little life,” she said.
