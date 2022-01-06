Three Chinese nationals abducted in Nigeria, police say

Three Chinese nationals abducted in Nigeria, police sayThursday, January 06, 2022
|
MAKURDI, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria said gunmen abducted three Chinese nationals working in the country's north-central region, the latest incident in a cycle of violence in Africa's most populous nation.
The gunmen also killed two Nigerians who were working with the expatriates Tuesday at a hydroelectric power plant under construction in Niger state, which neighbours Nigeria's capital, Abuja.
The workers were installing a transmission line tower at the plant in the village of Gussase when the attackers arrived and opened fire, police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Police tactical team attached to the facility engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel while four of the expatriates were rescued,” Abiodun said, adding that one of the Chinese workers and two local workers sustained bullet injuries.
He said an “aggressive manhunt” was underway to rescue the three hostages.
Workers in the southern oil-rich Niger Delta region are most often targeted. Ransoms for hostages sometimes run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In November, Chinese authorities issued a travel advisory warning their citizens and companies against travel to “high-risk” areas in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.
The state of security across Nigeria has deteriorated under President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired military general who served as Nigeria's military head of state during 1983-1985 before returning to power in 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy