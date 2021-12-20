Woman killed, man wounded in St Ann gun attack

Woman killed, man wounded in St Ann gun attackMonday, December 20, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica - Gunmen struck in the quiet rural community of Hazelwood in Bamboo, St Ann on Saturday night, killing a woman and wounding a man after the islandwide curfew commenced.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Sue-Ann Forbes of Hazelwood in the parish.
The man who was shot and injured is undergoing treatment in hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that Forbes and the man were walking along a roadway in the community about 11:50 pm when a car with men drove up.
The vehicle stopped and the men opened gunfire, hitting them. The car then sped off.
Forbes and the man were assisted to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The man was admitted for treatment.
Police have not yet ascertained a motive for the shooting.
