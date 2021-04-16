NCB, Oracabessa foundations donate computers, tablets to St Mary institutions

ST MARY, Jamaica— Eight institutions in Oracabessa, St Mary recently received a total of 28 tablets, two laptops and two desktops to help boost the community's digital access during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations were made possible through a collaboration between the Oracabessa Foundation and the NCB Foundation, ''to close the digital gap by providing resources for educational institutions within the community.''

The recipient institutions included Sunshine Basic School, Covenant Basic School, Oracabessa New Testament Basic School, Cross Roads Basic School, Race Course Early Childhood Institution, Grace Baptist Basic School, Avocat Primary and Junior High School and the Oracabessa Parish Library.

According to a statement, the project started when the Oracabessa Foundation received technological equipment valued at over $500,000 from the NCB Grant A Wish Programme as the Chairman's Pick.

Chair of the NCB Foundation, Thalia Lyn, said she saw the overwhelming need for a technological revolution within Oracabessa.

"Life as we know it has changed significantly within the last year, and our children have been affected the most. Schools have been closed with the new social protocols, and their students are now in home school programmes. Many of our students do not have the resources needed to attend school from home. With this donation, students within Oracabessa will have the tools they need to further their education and not be left behind," she said.

According to the statement, since the donation, the schools have created programmes to ensure the continuation of studies for students within Oracabessa.

"The community of Oracabessa is grateful for this donation from the NCB Foundation. Online learning has been a significant challenge for our students, and this donation assisted them tremendously. We want to give a heartfelt thank you to the foundation for partnering with us to execute this essential need for the community," said Director of the Oracabessa Foundation, Travis Graham.

With nominations for the Grant A Wish programme made by the citizens of Jamaica, CEO of the NCB Foundation, Nadeen Matthews Blair, is grateful for guidance in identifying those who are in need.

“We are happy to have the votes of the Jamaican people direct our giving, so we can help as many as possible. The overall Grant A Wish programme donated a total of $19 million to over 85 recipients across Jamaica,” she said.