Jamaican Consul General, Alsion Wilson, thanks Acor Foods for shipments of antiseptic wipes to Jamaican schools

NEW YORK, USA – Consul General of Jamaica, New York, Alsion Wilson, expressed heartfelt thanks to Acor Foods for donating US$537,819 of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved antiseptic wipes to Jamaica's ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

This donation is one of the largest shipments of antiseptic wipes for schools in the country.

“Your generous donation of 934,140 packages of antiseptic wipes will certainly strengthen our schools' COVID-19-resilience-inventory, for which I am profoundly grateful,” said Consul General Wilson, to Stephen Flynn, President, Acor Foods.

The Consul General conveyed her sentiments during her business meeting with the President of Acor Foods. In his response, Flynn, stated, “He is happy to partner with the Consulate on this important project for the wellbeing of Jamaican students.”

The meeting of the two officials was coordinated by Shaune-Anthony Brown, Assistant Vice President and Manager of the Cedar Grove Investors Bank. Brown also acts in the unofficial capacity as Honorary Investment Advisor to the Consul General and honorary member of the Consulate General's Economic Diplomacy Committee.

In recognising her extraordinary partnership base, the Consul General thanked the logistical genius of Derrick Record, President and CEO of Grace USA and Dennis Hawthorne, CEO, Dennis Shipping, for facilitating three of the largest shipments of antiseptic wipes to the country.

The Consul General acknowledged the diligent efforts of Courtney B Cephas, Executive Director, Philanthropic Mobilization, Ministry of Health and Wellness, and Phyllis Hall, Coordinator, Health for Life & Wellness Foundation Limited, in facilitating the clearance of all three shipments.

An official handover ceremony will take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 10:30 am. In addition to officials from the Foreign Ministry, in attendance will be the aforementioned sponsors, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Education and Youth.

This special partnership project was undertaken as part of the Consulate General of Jamaica, New York's Economic Diplomacy and Social/COVID-19. The aim of this programme is to leverage the Consulate General's diplomatic connections and network for the socio-economic development of Jamaica.