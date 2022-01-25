UPDATE: Woman killed in St James identified

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A woman killed earlier this afternoon in the Great River section of St James has been identified as 52-year-old Rose Christian, from Woodland District in Hanover. Her 36-year-old son, Kenique Christian, was also shot, and has been hospitalised.

Police are still processing the scene which is said to be a cook shop that the woman operated.

The shooting took place on the side of a heavily travelled section of the main road, leading towards Hanover.

St James leads the island as the police division with the most killings so far this year.