UPDATE: Woman killed in St James identified

UPDATE: Woman killed in St James identifiedTuesday, January 25, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A woman killed earlier this afternoon in the Great River section of St James has been identified as 52-year-old Rose Christian, from Woodland District in Hanover. Her 36-year-old son, Kenique Christian, was also shot, and has been hospitalised.
Police are still processing the scene which is said to be a cook shop that the woman operated.
The shooting took place on the side of a heavily travelled section of the main road, leading towards Hanover.
St James leads the island as the police division with the most killings so far this year.
