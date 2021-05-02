Today's Horoscope — May 2, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 2, 2021: Strong, steadfast and charitable, create and keep healthy boundaries, or else you can be swept away in other people's problems. This year, you are recognised for your innovative contributions and your work with a successful team. Be open to a change that lets you take your lifestyle up several notches. If single, be discerning. If attached, ask your partner for more help when you need it. CANCER knows how to nurture.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might be asked to take on responsibilities that you'd prefer to leave to someone else. Those in charge know that your dynamic energy is needed in this situation. The experience will ultimately raise your profile. Tonight: Be patient with stressed-out friends.

This Week: Love is what matters most.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dive right in when you're asked to share your wisdom with someone who's eager to learn. You can convey a step-by-step process clearly and fully. Expect a text or email from out of the country. Tonight: Re-read an old book.

This Week: Schedule a family meeting.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Practise the art of receiving. It really is possible for a gift to be given with no strings attached. Let a friend give you the treat you so richly deserve. Your heartfelt thanks will flow freely. Tonight: Think romantic thoughts.

This Week: Voice your opinions tactfully.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A client, close friend or romantic partner will tug at your heartstrings today. Be a good listener and offer your support, but don't let anyone's negative energy bring you down. Make a long-delayed amorous advance. Tonight: Time for love.

This Week: Innovation is a game-changer.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Make time for a workout, swim or long walk. Vigorous exercise supports your mental health and makes your body even stronger. You could meet a like-minded friend while you're engaged in an activity you love. Tonight: Update your planner.

This Week: Make amends with a friend.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Join a friend for online shopping and keep each other's spending in check. Shop for artwork to brighten your living space. You could find something valuable in the attic or basement. Plan a gathering to show it off. Tonight: Humorous essay.

This Week: Make time for hot romance.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Look through old photos, diaries and other memorabilia from your childhood. Continue your online genealogical searches. You are bound to find more informative and surprising facts. Get in touch with relatives to share the news. Tonight: Count your blessings.

This Week: Children and grandchildren come first.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Care for tools you use every day. Your car could use a maintenance check, or your phone might need an update. Preventive maintenance stops trouble from getting in your way. An old school friend could reach out. Tonight: Read in bed.

This Week: Support your favourite charity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Go after an opportunity to earn extra money with a fun and profitable side hustle. Add to your savings and accumulate enough cash to support your insatiable passion for learning and travel. The energy you need is there. Tonight: Strategise.

This Week: Lead a group or meeting.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your quest for success could lead to a self-help course. You're always looking for new ways to be the best at what you do. An old boss or supervisor might contact you with an interesting proposal. Tonight: Use your headphones.

This Week: Get physical indoors and outdoors.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Let your imagination run wild, and the solution to a problem will be more obvious than you thought possible. Your colleagues will be astounded at your creative approach, and you'll be rewarded for your ingenuity. Tonight: Network with intriguing contacts.

This Week: Set down your intentions.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Tackle a problem or project by asking for help from your friends. Let people gather together as they assist you. You'll transform a gruelling task into a fun and entertaining way to laugh and play. Tonight: Turn lemons into lemonade.

This Week: Step up your search for vacation deals.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.