Today's Horoscope — May 16, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 16, 2021: You are reserved, and yet you have an appealing, almost dashing style that impresses others. You are likable in a friendly way; nevertheless, people know you're serious about what you are doing. (No question about that.) You'll be pleased to know that in your year ahead, you might get a promotion, kudos or praise from your peers. Success awaits you!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today you are sensitive to the moods of others. This is why you want to do whatever you can to make their life easier. Tonight: Avoid power struggles.

This Week: Communications with others are good. You appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't worry about daydreaming. Einstein said: “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we now know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world.” Tonight: A conversation will be revealing.

This Week: You will shop for beautiful things.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today you might be tempted to spend money on extravagant, luxurious items. Keep your receipts. (And the box.) Tonight: Avoid quarrels about money and possessions.

This Week: This is a great time to shop for wardrobe items. It's also great week to talk to everyone.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Today you are sensitive to the moods of others. You can pick up on their feelings (along with acid rock through your Mercury fillings). Tonight: Walk away from arguments, which will be nasty.

This Week: Hidden answers might be revealed through research. Secret love affairs are likely.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You're susceptible to the feeling of others today. Therefore, avoid negative people and emotional vampires. Tonight: Do some soul-searching.

This Week: Enjoy interacting with younger people as well as creative, artistic types.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You might put a friend on a pedestal today, which is a set-up for future disappointment. If your head is in the clouds, keep your feet on the ground. Tonight: Stand up for yourself.

This Week: Bosses and VIPs are impressed with your ideas. Someone will want your creative advice about something.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You might admire someone in authority today. Today people are inclined to admire others and see them as more perfect than they are. Tonight: Avoid power struggles with authority figures.

This Week: This is a great week to study and learn something new. Explore the world online to broaden your horizons!

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, see museums, art galleries, gorgeous buildings and beautiful parks. Take a picture and post it on Facebook. Tonight: Steer clear of politics and religion.

This Week: Your sex drive is strong. Money, gifts and others will come to you this week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Because you feel sympathetic to someone who is less fortunate, you will use your influence and your share of resources to help others in need. Remember that you have needs, too. Tonight: Discussions about shared property.

This Week: Enjoy warm conversations with partners and close friends. It's a great week to socialise!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Hopefully you can share your heightened appreciation of beautiful things with someone who is close to you. Be open to this. Tonight: Avoid quarrels with partners and close friends.

This Week: Because you are productive, a raise or praise is likely.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Someone related to your work, your health or a pet might want your advice today. What people mostly need is a sympathetic ear. You can be that person today. Tonight: Don't try to make improvements. Wait.

This Week: It's a playful, fun-loving week! Enjoy social diversions, sports and activities with kids.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You feel tenderhearted to children and their needs today. You also will have a greater appreciation for the arts, the entertainment world and any expression of talent. Tonight: Be patient with kids and romantic partners.

This Week: It's a perfect time to redecorate where you live and entertain your family bubble.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.