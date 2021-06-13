Today's Horoscope — June 13, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 13, 2021: You are bright, clever, fun-loving and spontaneous. You like to plan ahead; nevertheless, you are excellent at adapting to change. You live by your own unique moral code. This year, your idealism will be aroused, which is why you might work on behalf of a charitable organisation or do something to help society. This is the year to work hard!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be aware that this is a loosey-goosey day. The Sun is at odds with fuzzy Neptune, and yet, this afternoon the Moon is lined up with fiery Mars. This means you might think you know what you know, but do you really? Tonight: Be safe.

This Week: Socialise! Romance, sports and fun times with kids.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When it comes to financial matters today, be extra careful — because some kind of confusion is present. It could be worse than confusion. There might be deceit. (Whaaat?) Don't believe everything you see or hear. Tonight: Double-check everything.

This Week: Be patient with chaos at home.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today the Sun is in your sign at odds with fuzzy Neptune, which will drain your energy. You might feel discouraged or beaten down by the world. These feelings of inadequacy are a fleeting dark cloud on the horizon. Relax. Tonight: Take it easy.

This Week: You will say what you mean and mean what you say!

CANCER (June 21-July 22): This is a challenging day because it's easy to have self-doubts about something. And yet, with the Moon lined up with Mars in your money house, you might charge forward shopping. Tonight: Know what you're doing.

This Week: Busy cash flow. Work hard, spend hard.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You are a natural leader. This afternoon the Moon will be in your sign lined up with Mars, also in your sign, making you feisty and aggressive! Meanwhile, today is rife with confusion, and yet you're keen to act. Tonight: Be on guard.

This Week: You are high-energy!

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): No matter what you're doing today, be very sure about what bosses and parents expect from you. Not only during the Moon alert, but all day long, there's an element of confusion. Be clear about what authority figures want. Tonight: Be alert.

This Week: Watch your back.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Mixed-up communications and confusion related to travel are classic today. Therefore, if you are travelling, double-check all your facts. Be wise and give yourself extra time to ensure wiggle room. Tonight: Check all details.

This Week: Be cooperative with others.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You might make a mistake about a financial matter, especially something to do with shared property, taxes, debt, the Government or insurance issues. Make no assumptions. Forewarned is forearmed. Tonight: Double-check everything.

This Week: Your ambition is aroused!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You're excited about travel plans, or politics, religion or perhaps a racial issue. You feel there is something at stake. Meanwhile, conversations with partners and close friends are confusing. Tonight: Don't go out on a limb.

This Week: Explore travel, publishing and the media.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You hate to lose money out of foolishness or carelessness. Therefore, be careful today, because you might have definite ideas about something, and yet you might not have all the facts. Tonight: Tread carefully.

This Week: Avoid financial disputes.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Be patient with others today, because Mars is lined up with the Moon opposite your sign. Meanwhile, confusion about kids, social occasions, sports events and romance might occur. Is this an argument waiting to happen? Tonight: Listen to others.

This Week: Be kind to partners and friends.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Something related to your health or perhaps a pet might get you excited today and trigger confused communications with a parent or family member. Be aware that all these things are possible. Tonight: Go gently.

This Week: Get better organised!

