Today's Horoscope — July 11, 2021

Today's Horoscope — July 11, 2021Sunday, July 11, 2021
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 11, 2021:You have high personal standards, which is why you are a perfectionist and a strong achiever. You are easygoing and charming; nevertheless, when it comes to what you want to do, you like to call the shots. This year is a pivotal year for you, perhaps a time of major change in your life. It is a fun-loving and exhilarating time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Children might be an increased responsibility today. Dealings with romantic partners might disappoint. Tonight: It's an accident-prone time for kids. Social plans will change.
This Week: Entertain at home! Enjoy family discussions. This is also an excellent week for real estate negotiations or future plans related to your home.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's hard to have a cosy conversation with a family member today because things are a bit strained. Tonight: A sudden change to your home routine.
This Week: Your positive frame of mind encourages a happy, busy week! Enjoy short trips. Many of you will entertain at home as well.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Life looks worse than it really is today because this is one of those days where you feel your glass is half empty. Tonight: Guard against accidents.
This Week: You have big moneymaking ideas! You are also persuasive with others because your words will be like gold. Appreciate your daily surroundings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might be worried about finances today. Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money? Tonight: Guard against financial loss.
This Week: Business and commerce are favoured. You want to shop for pretty things for yourself and for loved ones.
LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Be patient with others, even if you feel things are less friendly. This feeling will be gone quickly. Tonight: Expect surprises.
This Week: It's a mixed bag. In one way, you want to maintain your privacy, but in another way, you're eager to socialise and take the lead!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Cooperate with co-workers despite your feelings. Health issues are not as bad as you think. Tonight: A restless evening. Stay calm.
This Week: Expect to be active with friends as well as groups and organisations. In particular, you will be involved with younger people.
LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): If friendships look gloomy today, this is just a fleeting dark cloud on your horizon. Things will improve. Tonight: A surprising encounter.
This Week: You will impress bosses, parents and VIPs this week. They see you as successful and affluent. This is also a popular week for you with friends and groups.
SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)
Don't expect approval from bosses or parents today. This is a gloomy day, but it's just temporary! Tonight: Don't be rebellious.
This Week: Travel plans look exciting! You want to study and learn more about the world. Meanwhile, you will impress important people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You might be in worry mode today. “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Tonight: Travel plans will change.
This Week: Discussions about inheritances and shared property will favour you, your family and a real estate situation. Meanwhile, travel plans and romance with someone different will excite!
CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Don't get hung up on financial worries, because this is a temporary setback. Tonight: Check your bank account.
This Week: Get more sleep this week. Discussions with partners and close friends will be upbeat and enthusiastic. Gifts and favors from others will come your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Be patient with partners. Things are not as bad as they look. Tonight: Someone close to you has a surprise.
This Week: A successful week at work! Work-related travel is likely. You will easily impress co-workers. Partnerships are affectionate yet a tad aggressive.
PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): The best way to handle today is to work. Ignore feelings about doom and gloom. Tonight: Be vigilant about pets. Health news might surprise you.
This Week: This is a playful, fun-loving week! Accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports and fun activities with children. Relations with co-workers are positive!
