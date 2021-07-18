Today's Horoscope — July 18, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 18, 2021: You are energetic and forceful. You are also compassionate and caring; nevertheless, you're not afraid to make a first move. Issues matter for you! This year the pace will be faster. It's a happier year for you, and it's also a year of a major choice. You will be candid with others because you've decided it's time to speak your truth.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep an eye on banking issues and anything to do with shared property because something unexpected might impact these areas today. Tonight: Passionate discussions!

This Week: Expect parties, sports and fun times with kids in the next four weeks ahead! Your creative juices will flow!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today you are emotionally excitable and impulsive. Or perhaps you will encounter someone who is like this. Tonight: Cooperate with others.

This Week: For the month ahead, your focus is on home, family and your private life. Real estate issues might be important.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Something might disrupt your work today. Be mindful of your pet, because something unexpected could happen. Tonight: Get better organised.

This Week: Your daily pace will accelerate this week and for the next four weeks. Enjoy short trips, conversations plus more reading and writing!

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Parents should be vigilant, because this is an accident-prone day for their kids. Social plans also might suddenly change. Tonight: Socialise and be friendly.

This Week: For the next four weeks, you will focus much more on earnings, cash flow and making money. Ka-ching!

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Your home routine will be interrupted today. Be patient with family members. Tonight: Relax at home.

This Week: This week the sun moves into your sign to stay for four weeks. It's all about you, dear Leo! Goodies and favours will come your way.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Pay attention to everything you say and do, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Tonight: Talk to a relative.

This Week: Keep a low profile in the next four weeks and make goals for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday).

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Keep an eye on your money. Check your bills and protect your possessions today. Tonight: Take care of what you own.

This Week: You will be more popular starting this week and for the next four weeks ahead! Share your dreams with others to get their feedback.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Because you seek excitement and stimulation, you might attract people who are quite different from your usual crowd today. Tonight: Expect a favour.

This Week: The sun is at the top of your chart for the next four weeks shining a flattering light on you. Everyone is impressed with you even if you don't do anything different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): This is a restless day for you. You have that feeling that you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.

This Week: Travel, further study and anything that can expand your horizons will appeal to you in the next four weeks. Do something different!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): A friend might surprise you today, or you might meet someone who is a real character. Tonight: Enjoy a heart-to-heart talk with someone.

This Week: The next four weeks will be more passionate than usual for you. You also will be focused on the wealth of someone else, as well as shared property, taxes, loans and mortgages.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Be patient with parents, bosses and the police, because they might do something that catches you off guard today. Tonight: Be calm and don't be rebellious.

This Week: You will need more sleep in the next four weeks, because this week the sun moves opposite your sign. You also will be more involved in partnerships and close friendships.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Travel plans will suddenly change today. Stay flexible! Tonight: Learn something new.

This Week: As the Sun changes signs this week, it ushers in a four-week window where you want to get better organised. You want to work smart and be as efficient and productive as possible.

(c) 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.