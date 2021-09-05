Today's Horoscope — September 5, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, September 5, 2021: You are a responsible person who is concerned about basics like family, financial security and establishing a home for yourself. You like the good life. Personally, you are attracted to people who are active and energetic. This year is the beginning of a new cycle for you. Keep an open mind. Stay flexible and get ready to open any door!

Moon Alert: Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10 am to 7:30 pm EDT today (7 am to 4:30 pm PDT). After that, the Moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This is a wonderful, playful, creative day! You are the artisan of the zodiac. You can do anything with your hands. This is a great day to explore your hobbies and artistic expressions. Tonight: An intense discussion. This Week: Get better organised. Enjoy warm relations with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Relations with family members are warm and friendly today. In fact, this is a good day to entertain at home. (Or enjoy your own company.) It's a great day to socialise and relax. Tonight: Intense relationships. This Week: Playful fun. Bonus at work — travel? Promotion?

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today you have a positive attitude, which is why you are upbeat. This is a good thing, because enthusiasm is contagious, which means others will be happy because they're talking to you. Tonight: Health improvements. This Week: Promising romance, vacations and social outings.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Most of today is a Moon alert, be aware of this if spending money. Aside from that, this is a lovely day to socialise, especially at home. Enjoy warm interactions with others. Tonight: Passionate romance. This Week: Entertain at home and redecorate.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today the Moon is in your sign, which means things will tend to go your way. You will run the meeting. Even though this is a positive, upbeat day, when it comes to spending money, check the Moon alert. Nevertheless, enjoy good times with others. Tonight: A family discussion. This Week: Enjoy happy times with siblings and relatives.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): This is a positive, energetic day for you, especially because the Sun and fiery Mars are still in your sign, boosting your energy and giving you purpose and drive. Tonight: Strong, intense feelings! This Week: Financial bonus and a fun purchase.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You are a social sign, and today is a great day to socialise with others, especially good friends, groups and organisations. People are in a positive frame of mind and keen to enjoy each other's company. Tonight: Feeling obsessed? This Week: Enjoy schmoozing with others.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You are noticed today — the second day in a row! Once again, some people might know the personal details about your private life. Family conversations will be upbeat and positive today. Tonight: Hidden secrets. This Week: Hidden romance plus a popular week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Travel plans or a chance to explore new turf might excite you today because something will occur that allows you to push the envelope or expand your universe. Discussions about interesting topics might be heady and profound. Tonight: Intense friendship. This Week: Fun with creative, artistic people.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Because today's Moon is in one of your money houses, it's important for you to know about the restrictions of today's Moon alert. Aside from that, this is a fun-loving, social day! Be careful about financial decisions, however. Tonight: Romance with a boss? This Week: Romance with a boss plus travel!

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Be cooperative with others while the Moon is still opposite your sign. This will not be difficult to do because today you feel friendly and warm to partners and close friends. It's a great day to socialise! Tonight: Travel plans. This Week: Travel for pleasure.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Relations with co-workers will be warm and friendly today. Some of you might be involved in work-related travel. Be careful that you don't bite off more than you can chew in discussions with others today. Tonight: Passionate feelings. This Week: Warm romance plus financial gifts.

