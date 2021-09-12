Today's Horoscope — September 12, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, September 12, 2021: You have a great imagination. You are also sincere and very alert. In a discussion with others, you are expressive. You are impulsive but very hard-working. Nevertheless, you always have time for others. Good news! This is a year which your success will be acknowledged. Expect promotions, kudos and awards. This is a busy year, because others notice you and want your contributions.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You will enjoy studying today because you have the focus and energy to sit down and learn something. Some of you will use your patience to wade through the details of making travel plans. Tonight: You're pleased.

This Week: Get organised and settle financial disputes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will take a calm, serious approach to shared property, wills, inheritances, taxes and banking matters. You won't overlook details. Tonight: You will be precise and careful.

This Week: It's a playful week! (Be patient with partners.)

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): This is an excellent day for a serious discussion with a friend or partner. You will welcome advice about something from anyone who is older or more experienced. Tonight: You're happy with your own company.

This Week: Focus on home and parents. Work is productive. Express your ideas!

CANCER (June 21-July 22): This is a productive day because you have a strong sense of duty and obligation. You might work on behalf of someone else. You might help them. Tonight: Whatever you do, you do with care and precision.

This Week: It's a busy week. Home repairs plus fun social plans!

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Increased responsibilities with children are possible today. Some of you will benefit from today's influence by using it to practise something and hone a technique, either in sports or in the arts. Tonight: Practise makes perfect!

This Week: Focus on earnings. Redecorate and reorganise at home.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): A discussion with an older family member will benefit you today because you can learn something. Or perhaps, this discussion is mutually beneficial because of the practical, emotional support it gives to someone. Tonight: Help someone older.

This Week: You're in charge! You're persuasive, and people will listen.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today you will like to be alone with your thoughts. However, you also will enjoy the company of serious people. You're not in the mood for frivolity. Tonight: You will be careful in whatever you do.

This Week: Keep a low profile. Shop for something special.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You will be frugal with your money today, which is why you might not spend any. If you shop, you will likely buy long-lasting, practical items. Tonight: A serious discussion about finances.

This Week: Enjoy increased popularity, and buy wardrobe goodies for yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn; you're not in the mood to party or socialise. However, you welcome the company of serious people, especially if they have practical advice for you. Tonight: Listen.

This Week: People admire you. (A secret love affair is possible.)

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): This is an excellent day to do research, especially if you are looking for answers to old problems. Your mind will be persevering, careful and thorough in its efforts to wade through details and find what you're looking for. Tonight: Results will please you.

This Week: Travel and seek adventure! (Romance with a friend?)

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): A discussion with someone older or more experienced can benefit you today. Possibly, whatever this older person says might even affect your future goals. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you? Tonight: Learn something.

This Week: Focus on self-improvement. (Your ambition impresses bosses.)

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You impress bosses, parents and authority figures, because they see you as conscientious, careful and persevering. These are qualities they admire because they know you will get things done. Tonight: You are impressive.

This Week: Get more sleep; explore travel opportunities!

