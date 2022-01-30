Husbands in demand

Maids want nothing but husbands,

And when they have them,

They want everything.

— Shakespeare

Maids, maidens, wenches, women, ladies, girls, females, call them what you will, they all have one thing in common: they want a husband. And when they get them, they want everything, as the quote said. I won't get into that right now. But who can blame them for wanting a husband, for a husband is a special man, a man who transcends and ascends from the realm of being an ordinary mortal, to someone who is special. So much so that even when men are being employed, they have a special advantage if they are husbands as opposed to being single.

“Is he married?”

“Yes, that makes him a more responsible person.”

Somehow when a man takes on the mantle of being a husband, he's elevated in the eyes of many people. This may be real or may just be a perception, but it doesn't matter, for perception is often accepted over reality many times.

A man who is a husband is respected, a president who is a husband is respected, so is a clergyman, a teacher, a policeman, even a politician. For some reason, being a husband envelopes them with an air of respectability and responsibility. Even more so if they have children.

“He's a husband and good family man.”

“Yes, he's off the streets and stop run road.”

For that reason, husbands are sought after, wanted, desired, are in demand. We'll find out why and by whom, right after these responses to what I had to say about 'Platonic relationships'.

Hi Tony,

I have had a brief platonic relationship with a female co-worker. We were both in separate relationships and respected each other to keep our relationship platonic. However, to tell the truth, if we were not already in relationships I would have made a move on her like a flea on a puppy. Platonic relationships are real, and some do work, but those relationships are like walking through a minefield, you have to step carefully.

Gregory

Hey Tony,

There is no such thing as a pure platonic relationship unless both of the persons involved have no interest in sex. As long as they are both healthy sexual individuals there will always be a question regarding sex. One may keep it under wraps and never reveal their desire or true intentions, but that sexual tension will always exist. Men are good at doing this, until one day he just can't help himself.

Carmen

It was Shakespeare who said, “Get thee a good husband, and use him as he uses thee.” Some women misinterpret that saying, and focus their attention on getting a good husband rather than getting a good man to be their husband. In effect, they want a ready-made husband, a man who is already married and hasn't got to be moulded and shaped.

Oh yes, as far as they are concerned, it's far better to get a completed husband rather than a man who is rough around the edges and then try to mould him into being a husband. For just like women who are not all wife material, all men are not husband material either. So, for that reason, there are women who seek out husbands of other women, with some even making a career of it.

From they were teenagers turning into young women, they always seem to latch on to, get involved with, have a relationship, get entangled with a husband who is not theirs. Then they whine and complain that they can't get a man of their own and always end up being a mistress to someone else's husband.

“From she young is pure married man she always deh wid.”

“Why am I so unlucky, why can't I ever have a man of my own?” is the cry of many such women who specialise in other women's husbands. As the old saying goes, “One time is accident, two times is purpose, three times is a habit.”

There must be some psychological reason that some women are always involved with married men. It can't be by chance, cannot be a coincidence, certainly can't be the luck of the draw or happenstance, but must be deliberate.

When asked, why, some of these women will respond by saying that “Married men are always seeking me out, always seem to choose me, always have a liking for me.” Is it because they're good enough to have sex with, but not good enough to marry? There could be a point here, for women on the side never refuse their men sex, while wives cannot say that. But the women on the side have little else to offer, and that's why they are the side dish and not the main event.

Is it because, just like how people and corporations view husbands as being stable, responsible members of society who have a certain moral standard, that's what's attractive to them?

“He's a stable, decent man, he's no cowboy running after every skirt tail.”

The fact is, if he is good enough to be another woman's husband, then he's good enough for her. And that's why husbands are in demand, because they are seen to be 'good men' who were selected by women.

Let's face it, nobody wants anybody who no one else wants. Nobody wants scraps, but prime cuts, choice meats, pick of the crop, and husbands fit into those categories. Would you buy that last car on the lot that's parked at the rear and ignored by everyone? I don't think so.

Here's an ironic twist that I witnessed years ago, a woman was involved with this husband, not her own, for quite some time and they both enjoyed the illicit relationship. Well, the marriage broke up and the husband was now a free man. Logically you would think that the other woman would be overjoyed and draw closer to the man, but logic has no place in affairs of the heart, in fact logic has no place in affairs. She withdrew from the man and broke off the relationship, saying that now that he was free, he's no longer stable and would be back on the streets. She just couldn't deal with that.

As long as he was a husband, she could know that he was basically committed to her and his wife, no one else. She could know his movements, know that he was stable within his family structure. But now that he was free and single again and potentially ready to mingle, she couldn't deal with the competition, real or imagined. That's another reason husbands are in demand.

Ironic as it may seem, husbands are in demand because they are deemed to be 'faithful' to their mistresses.

“I will tolerate him sleeping with his wife and me, but nobody else.”

I have heard many 'satellite wives' say that.

That's what I call them, satellite wives, for they orbit around the husband and his family, but never seem to have a strong enough gravitational pull to draw him closer. It's such a cliché that these women just don't seem to get it. It's very rare that these husbands leave their wives for them. There are always excuses that the husbands in demand give.

“Oh, we sleep in separate rooms.”

“I can't make a move until the children have gone.”

“I'm tied up financially with my wife.”

“It's just not the right time.”

These women continue to buy this litany of lies, this barrel of baloney, this crock of crap that the husbands in demand serve up to them. One husband in demand told me that women have never been so attracted to him until he got married. He hasn't acted on any of these potential pleasurable pursuits, but still marvels at the fact that husbands are in such demand.

Some do act on it, and actually say, “Man, if I knew that being a husband would have made me so much in demand, I would have done it long ago.” Yes, that married ring on men can certainly make them more in demand.

In reality, some women really have a hard time finding a good man. Lord knows I've written about it over the years. So when they do see a 'good man' they latch on to him like a barnacle on a ship's hull, regardless of the fact that he's someone else's husband.

“The good men are always taken.”

“The pickings are so slim, is pure riff raff out there, worthless, with no job, womanising or gay, so a husband is the perfect choice.”

Yes, husbands are in demand, and many of them bask in the glory of being sought after.

More time.

Footnote: Yesterday was the final match of the schoolboy football season with the Olivier Shield played between Manning Cup Champions Kingston College and DaCosta Cup champs Garvey Maceo. At time of writing I don't know who won, but I rate the various cups in this order. The Champions Cup number one, as it pits the four best of rural against four best urban. Clarendon College won this year, dethroning two-time champions KC who are the only team to have won it twice. Then the Manning and DaCosta Cups follow, the best of urban and rural schools, respectively. The Olivier Shield in its current one-game format follows, then the Walker Cup and Ben Francis Cup played for by the runners up. Congrats to all the winners and participants, it was a wonderful season. Big up, ISSA!