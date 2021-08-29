'Tis not a year or two shows us a man,

They are all but stomachs,

And we are all but food,

They eat us hungrily,

And when they are full,

They belch us.

— Shakespeare

IN spite of that vivid description of men by women, so many females still always seem to want men, hence the title of this piece. It's such an amusing irony, that the very same thing that women curse, is the same thing that they want.

Is it that they really want men, or do they need men? Now, that's the $64,000 question, for many women protest to not needing men, because they can do so many things on their own, but still, the statement still echoes from their lips, “I want a man.”

Those sentiments came from a woman in a social media video, set to music, that's now being circulated about the COVID-19 vaccine and her wanting a man. Here's a line:

' Me nuh mind if you give me de vaccine, me need a man,

me nuh mind if yu give me KFC, me need a man,

me nuh mind if yu give me house and land or give me a car, me need a man.'

As you can see, peppered throughout the little ditty, are the words that complete her wishes, 'Me need a man.' This seems to be the mantra of so many women, even though they might not express it in verse or song the way that lady did in the video, 'me need a man.'

Hi Tony,

You are so right, every athlete at this and every athletic event should be congratulated for their achievements, regardless if they placed in their respective events. Training takes strength, endurance, and physical and mental toll, sometimes leading to injuries. Rehab and recovery from injury are never easy and athletes have to push themselves beyond painful thresholds sometimes several times every day. It was joyful to see the Jamaican ladies run the 100m sprint which was played back many times in my household.

Jeffery

Ontario, Canada

Hi Teerob,

Sports is certainly the inspiration that turns many normal persons into superheroes. It takes a special type of person to push themselves to the limit and beyond, only to do it over and over again. Our athletes should be applauded and encouraged, for what they do goes beyond what the average person can ever hope to do. They must be cherished.

Winsome

'I want a man, I need a man, can't you find a nice man for me, do you have any brothers?' Take your pick, I've heard them all, and more, from women who are desperate to get a man. The question is why, for if you talk to many women, it's quite rare that you'll hear them say anything good about men.

“Men are cheaters, men are liars, men are worthless, all that they do is have many women all over the place, men do not stick around.” And yet they want a man, whatever for? Well, back in the day women needed men for protection and to provide for them, and a man who fulfilled both of those obligations and more was termed a suitable man, a good man.

Nowadays it seems as if women want men for different reasons, some noble and above board, others not so much. The woman in that video who sang about all those things that she wanted and ended each verse with the line 'I need a man', may just be spouting the collective desires of all woman.

The cold, hard fact is, if the man does not have cold, hard cash she's not going to want him. So perhaps the words should have a condition affixed to them, an addendum, and say, 'I want a man who can give me material things.' Hmmm... not love, not affection, not sex, but things.

Now, immediately some women will take offence to this, take umbrage to the notion and even find it offensive, but the plain truth is, no money, no love. Because of this, many women are not even fussy about what nationality the man is, and fortunate is the woman who manages to get a foreign man who will lavish not only love and affection upon her, but dollars and euros as well.

Many will be more than happy to be with a man paunchy as a hippo, ugly as an orangutan, can barely speak English, but as long as he has the common currency that she desires, she's his forever.

“I don't even know which country him come from, I can't understand a word that he's saying, but he has crypto currency.”

Women have told me point blank, “Teerob, when a European man love yu, him love yu for life and treat you like a queen and him not having nuh other woman like Jamaican men.” I've lost count how often I've heard that, and witnessed it too.

The conclusion is that good men are scarce, and the definition of a good man is one who gives the woman everything that she wants. She'll even take all that he offers and give nothing in return.

Take this couple that I know, and you might not believe this either, but it's gospel truth. This lady married a foreign man 20 years her senior who gives her everything that she asks for and even what she doesn't ask for, but here's the catch, they live in separate houses from the day that they got married four years ago.

I told you that you'd doubt it, but truth is indeed stranger than fiction. She doesn't visit his house and neither does he visit hers. I was tempted to ask the question, “was the marriage consummated?” but I refrained, for I didn't want to seem as if I'm prying into people's business. But as far as I know, a marriage is not legally binding unless it's consummated, and these two people have not shared even one night together from the day that they exchanged vows.

The most that I dared to ask was “Why this arrangement,” and the wife told me, “Oh, we both like our space.” Well, there is space and there is space, but this space seems to span the vastness of the universe. But who am I to judge; different strokes for different folks, even if it means no strokes at all.

That's one reason to want a man — for what she can get from him and give nothing in return. Are there other reasons such as the old-time values like companionship, friendship, love, sex? Hmmm... it all depends, for somewhere along the line, the feelings, the seasons may just change.

“Men are April when they woo, December when they wed. Maids are maids when they are maids, but the sky changes when they are wives.”

Now, it's Shakespeare who wrote that, not me, so please do not beat or berate the messenger. Unfortunately, both men and women often change with the passage of time. The man loses his spark after he has sweet-mouthed her and got what he wanted, and the woman loses warmth and morphs into a chilling frosty winter as time goes by.

“He was such a fun-loving and giving person, but now he's so distant.”

“She used to be so hot and sexy, now she's as cold and sexless as a winter's night.”

This was brought painfully to my attention by a man I have known for years, who told me that he and his wife have not been intimate for 27 years. That's another one that's hard to believe, for I didn't believe it at first either, but it's gospel truth.

What's even more incredulous is that they both live in the same house and share the same bed. I have heard of wives withholding sex for an extended time, locking shop on their husbands, but this shop has been locked, boarded up and destined for demolition.

Ironically, he told me, she was the one who pursued him many years ago, and uttered the words, “I need a man,” before they got married. So women will say those words a lot, and may even mean them too, but when their wishes do materialise, the seasons often change.

What I rarely hear though, is a man saying, “I want a woman,” at least not in that same context as when a woman says it. She may say it for the long-term benefits, while he may just say it for short-term gratification.

“I want a woman now.” Wham bam, thank you ma'am.

Footnote: So here we are in lockdown mode again, and some people still not taking this thing seriously. What will it take to convince them that this virus is real and hell bent to destroy mankind? The daily news highlights the casualties with numerical precision, if not the emotional toll that it's taking on people. The health care workers are under stress trying to keep up with the rising numbers, and yet, some people seem not to care. They refuse to adhere to the protocols and also from taking the vaccine. I ask the detractors, “Do you know anyone who has gotten COVID-19 or died from it?” When they answer yes, I then ask them, “So why the hesitancy?”

“Bwoy me hear say, somebody tell me say, a lady tell me say…..”