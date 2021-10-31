No regret, no apology

Lucius: Art thou not sorry for these heinous deeds?

Aaron: Ay, that I had not done a thousand more,

As kill a man, or else devise his death,

Ravish a maid, or point the way to do it

Accuse some innocent, and forswear myself,

Set deadly enmity between two friends

Make poor men's cattle break their necks

Set fire on barns and haystacks in the night.

— Shakespeare, Titus Andronicus

That quote actually goes on much longer, with Aaron pointing out even more awful deeds he wished to inflict on his fellowman. That guy really had a mean streak in him as he wished to do harm to any who crossed his path. He really had a vengeful soul, incapable of regret or apology as he wished evil on others.

But is that really a bad thing though — to be frank, open and honest about how you feel about others? Many people would love to be exactly like him, but fear to do so because of what they think the consequences would bring. Mark my words though, if they could wreak havoc on others, run roughshod over them, inflict pain and misery with no regrets and certainly no apology, they would certainly do so.

But not all such deeds are steeped in violence, for there are people who do untoward things to others and have no regret and no apology without actually doing anything violent.

We'll see exactly who they are, right after these responses to what I had to say about 'Castration complex'.

Hi Tony,

The subject of your column came as a surprise, as I was not aware of this situation generally. Women having penis envy is totally new to me. All I can say is that I am glad as a man not to have experienced the castration complex from any woman I have encountered. Thank goodness.

Cecil

Teerob,

After I read your article, I held on to my private parts with a protective grip and prayed that no woman would remove them while I slept. It has been known to happen, and I'm sure that the poor victims never saw it coming. Apart from physically removing the organ though, many women do it in other ways such as emasculating men emotionally, which stems from penis envy and castration complex. I'll never sleep in the nude again.

Robert

There are people on this planet who seem to do exactly as they please with nary a care in the world. They give real meaning to the song by Frank Sinatra, My Way.

Regrets, I've had a few

But then again, too few to mention,

I did what I had to do...,

I did it my way.

See what he said, 'Regrets, I've had a few'. How many of us can say that? Many people would love to live that way, but sadly they are shackled by the yoke of fear and regret and the need of apology. You may deem lacking those qualities to be selfish, but the word selfish does not necessarily have to have negative connotations. After all, it was from Shakespeare's play Hamlet that the words were uttered, 'Above all things, to thine own self be true.'

Many people attribute that saying to the Bible, but actually it's not. The point is though, it stresses that above all things, above ALL things, to thine own self be true. 'And it must follow, as the night follows the day, thou canst not then be false to any man.' It soun' biblical, don't?

The fact is, if you are true to yourself, please yourself, do what you enjoy, then you'll be able to bring joy and happiness to others. Too often people spend their lives trying to make other people happy, while they themselves are miserable.

Only if you are happy, content with your lot, can you make other people happy, bring joy to their lives. Just recently I was speaking with a lady who seemed to have latched on to that premise and heeded the call of being true to herself.

“I've catered to people all my life, including my children, now it's my time to cater to myself.”

She started going to the gym, and generally doing things that she had denied herself for years, things that she enjoys such as taking care of her body, soul and mind without feeling guilty. To thine own self be true.

There's also a past schoolmate of mine who has lived by that principle for most of his life. He's never been married, because he says that he's simply not the marrying kind as he's too set in his ways and lives to please himself. But he loves women and loves to do what he does with them.

I've lived a life that's full

I travelled each and every highway

And more, much more,

I did it, I did it my way.

My bredrin there has squired a bevy of beautiful young women, half his age, and has children ranging from 34 to four years old. He's living the life that many men can only dream of and envy. Unlike many worthless men, though, he takes care of his children. What he hasn't got is the burden of having to always live his life to please other people. In effect, he's being selfish. Again, that word selfish, not necessarily a bad thing, but simply being true to oneself.

I also have another schoolmate of mine, another Fortis brother, who always has a catch phrase when we meet each other… “No apology brother, no apology.” In other words, let us not apologise for our lifestyle, our loves, our successes, our achievements, of how we comport ourselves.

Many times people tend to downplay what positives they have and almost feel apologetic for having it. If you feel like buying a criss vehicle and can afford it, by all means get it, with no apology.

If you have achieved success in your field of endeavour and are basking in the glory, do not downplay it or apologise for it, but enjoy the moment. I'm not saying that you should brag and boast, for nobody loves a braggart, but be thankful for what you have with no apology.

The key words are, be thankful. Regrets should be few, if any at all. Everything that we did in our lives was for a reason and made us who we are today. They say that what doesn't kill us makes us stronger and we should learn from it.

If, unfortunately, you did something evil to someone else, then that's terrible, as you impacted negatively on that person. I'm not referring to that, but rather to decisions and choices that you have made in your life.

If you made a bad turn, backed the wrong horse, took the path more trod rather than the path least chosen and ended up picking up tack, as the saying goes, use it as a life experience and be stronger for it.

If you chose to live a celibate life as you were growing up, do not regret it. Maybe it saved you from catching something that would affect you now.

Conversely, if you lived a life of rampant sexuality and then settled down now, do not regret that promiscuous past. Perhaps it was preparing you for a life of celibacy that you now experience.

“I'm so glad that I ran road hot when I was young, for my wife not giving me anything now at all.”

So, harbour no regrets, do not keep on constantly looking back on what should have been, what you should have done or not done. Stop looking in the rear-view mirror but look ahead to what's to come. There is merit to achieving what you now have and enjoying the fruits of your labour without feeling guilty for your success.

If you have a beautiful, wonderful wife who loves and supports you and not giving you bun, give thanks with no apology. If you have a great, supportive husband, don't feel guilty because your badmind female friends have no man and envy you for it. No apology.

If you have a woman half your age and you're able to maintain that lifestyle, revel in the moment with no apology. Life is too short for regrets, too fickle for apology, and definitely too uncertain to look backwards and wonder 'What if.'

No regrets, no apology.

More time.

seido1yard@gmail.com

Footnote: I must commend two martial artists, Valentynya Zolotarova and Khalil Gordon, who took the arduous trek to represent Jamaica at the 2021 Pan American Karate Championships held in Punta del Este, Uruguay, two weekends ago, the most prestigious karate event on the continent. Gordon, a young martial artist, took full advantage of the Zoom training offered by Zolotarova a nationalised Jamaican, who recently represented Jamaica at the Tokyo 2020 Qualification Tournament.

It was his first intercontinental tournament and he had many challenges acclimatising to the environment, but can only improve. Both Jamaicans were among the 19 individuals who passed the rigorous PKF coaching examination in both fighting and kata. Certifications such as these will support future Jamaican athletes. Big up to these two stalwarts and to the Jamaica Olympic Association for its invaluable support.