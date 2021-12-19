Pyrrhic pleasures

No profit grows

Where no pleasure is

Taken in brief,

Sir, study what you must affect.

— Shakespeare

No profit grows where no pleasure is, but there is always a risk whenever profit is to be made. Nevertheless, we all seek pleasure, it's in our make-up, it's what we set out to do, work for, pursue, and break our backs to achieve. We all have different types of pleasure. For some it's eating, others, dancing, going to the movies, relaxing and, of course, making love. But be careful, for sometimes the cost of pleasure can be great.

Very often, what we have to go through to achieve this pleasure is simply not worth it, so when the guy says that he will climb the highest mountain, swim the deepest sea, cross the hottest desert, just to get to you, he may just lose out in the pursuit, for doing all that to win the prize may just turn out to be a pyrrhic victory.

A pyrrhic victory is one that is achieved, but at great loss to the victor. The name was derived from King Pyrrhus of ancient Greece whose army suffered immense casualties while defeating the Romans in battle and who reportedly said, “If we win another such battle against the Romans we will be completely lost.” In other words, winning at such a huge loss is just not worth it as it costs too much to achieve.

Have you ever been in a fight and beat the other guy, but you're also busted up badly in the process? Well, that's a pyrrhic victory, and we'll find out how it applies to pleasures right after these responses to what I had to say about 'Sexual consequences'.

Hi Tony,

Some couples, usually the married kind, wish for children, so sex results in good consequences if successful. Sex between two consenting adults provides mutual pleasure if done correctly, resulting in good consequences. You correctly stated that French and Latino men make love, while Jamaican men just have sex, so it appears that while Jamaican men experience pleasure and satisfaction, the women do not. Two different consequences of the same act.

Sandra

Hey Teerob,

The only consequence of sex should be children, anything else should be frowned on. And, when I say children, I mean between people who are married. There should be no sex between people who are not married, for as you can see those consequences all lead to sin. Sex is for procreation, and the only pleasure should be that of loving your offspring. Give your lives to the Lord and reject the forbidden fruit.

Sister Joyce

Pyrrhic, pronounced pirrick with a short I, as when saying spirit. History is replete with stories of Pyrrhic victories, in which armies have 'won' campaigns but were so decimated while achieving that victory that both sides mash up, suffering decimating losses, making people ask, “Who really won that war, for both sides seem to be destroyed.”

The same applies to people seeking pleasure, for at times the ends really do not justify the means, for the means just seem to be too costly. Let's take, for example, the process of a man trying to win the affections of a woman. Now, some women will comply and accept his attention and pursuit, but others play downright hard to get.

So he goes out of his way, overcomes the most arduous challenges, spends a lot of money over a long period of time until he eventually wins her. But the cost was devastating.

“OMG I spent so much on this woman buying steak, lobster, swimms (shrimps), long weekends, trips.”

“Haha. Look how the man spend so much pon di woman, him bruk now.”

How many men have experienced that without even knowing that they were perfect examples of a Pyrrhic victory? This applies to many sugar daddies or boops, who supposedly have won the hearts and minds of the fair maiden, but at tremendous cost.

“If I have to win the affections of one more woman, I'll end up in the poorhouse.”

But it's all about the pleasure, and that can make people make irresponsible decisions. Sometimes they are married but decide to pursue a little pleasure outside and win over someone else. The pleasure may be there, but the cost can be devastating.

A man will take great risks, and by doing so puts his family at risk also, as he pursues pleasure outside. When the financial and emotional cost is tabulated and slaps him smack in the face, he'll realise that the victory of the pleasure just wasn't worth it after all.

“I had a great time, but the cost to my marriage and family was too great.”

This applies to women too, when they pursue pleasure elsewhere.

“Look how mi marriage mash up because of my actions.”

That sweet victory just wasn't worth it.

When it gets even more costly, though, is when there's a love triangle, for, invariably and inevitably, everybody suffers a devastating loss in this Pyrrhic pursuit of pleasure. The damage can be so devastating that the three parties all suffer the ravages of the conflict.

“Him want she, and she want him, and she also want the other him, who also want she.”

“So who win?”

“None a dem, all a dem lose.”

It's in the bedroom though, where sex is the ultimate victory and pleasure, and the cost to achieve it may just prove to be destructive. There are men who are prone to health issues, yet they still try to be victorious in sexual campaigns that cost them so much eventually.

In order to be victorious in these battles — for yes, sex is indeed a battle for some Jamaican men who enter the fray like knights on horseback wielding their jousting poles — they boost up on stimulants like Viagra and win the sexual campaign for that session.

The results can be devastating. I know of at least two friends of mine who were chronic sufferers of cardiac problems but still insisted on taking Viagra before they went into sexual battle. Both gentlemen are now deceased, cut down while performing the act, winning the sexual battle, but paying the ultimate price as they were prime examples of Pyrrhic pleasure — pleasure that cost so much that it destroyed the victors. A pleasure won yes, but at great cost to the victor.

There are men who pursue women and eventually conquer them, emerging victorious, but those women can turn out to be harridans from Hell, harpies of Hades, spawns of Satan, making the man's life a complete misery. His sad words, “God save me from another such victory, I rue the day I won that woman.”

And yet it will not stop, for even though the cost can be great, people will still pursue pleasure solely for the sake of winning at love, lust, and romance, but pay such a heavy price that they end up being destroyed.

To drive the point home and make it even more graphic, let's go back to the optics of the Ali versus Joe Frazier boxing matches, in which, after those fights, both fighters were so physically decimated that we couldn't tell who won or who lost. In fact, if I recall, after one of those fights which Joe Frazier won, he ended up spending 10 days in the hospital. Truly an example of a Pyrrhic victory.

This applies not only inside the boxing ring, but also in business, where workers win protests and labour battles, but by doing so the company goes under. It happens in corporate business, too, with a hostile takeover, in which one faction defeats management or owners, but the organisation mash up in the process.

It's akin to cutting off your nose to spite your face. So it is in the pursuit of pleasure, in which men and women pay a great price to achieve pleasure, but destroy themselves while doing so. Nevertheless, in the pursuit of pleasure one cannot be timid, for the rewards can be excitingly great despite the potential high costs.

As the captain of the warship shouted during the heat of battle while being bombarded with missiles and torpedoes, “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead.”

Just be mindfulm though, for a Pyrrhic pleasure may just cost you too much and may not be worth it.

More time.

Footnote: We're just a few days from Christmas Day, and the season is in full swing. It's our second Christmas under the COVID-19 regime, and it's a cruel master that we can well do without. But we have to survive and make the most of it. As the saying goes, life goes on. We still manage to enjoy the festivities even with a difference, for protocols have to be observed, and always remember that COVID still a keep. The curfew hours have been relaxed, but we should remain vigilant and don't let our guards down. I wish for you all a wonderful season as you share with family, friends, and loved ones. Some folks are not fortunate to have those, so let's keep them in our minds and share what you can. Have a peaceful and safe Christmas, my friends.