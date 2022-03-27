Orlando: And wilt thou have me?

Rosalind: Ay, and twenty such.

Orlando: What say then?

Rosalind: Are you not good?

Orlando: I hope so.

Rosalind: Why then can't one desire too much of a good thing?

— Shakespeare, Much Ado About Nothing

As you can see, women do play word games with men when it comes to sex, for believe it or not, women do have healthy sex drives too. Even from the days of Shakespeare this was known and written about in poetry, prose and plays as depicted in that discourse between Orlando and Rosalind. Here's a scene from Hamlet that also hints at that delicious topic.

Ophelia: You are keen my lord, you are keen.

Hamlet: It would cost you groaning to take off my edge.

Back in those days the word 'keen' was a synonym for 'horny', and 'edge' was another word for erection. Now read those line again and substitute those two words and you'll get the gist of the wordplay. Shakespeare, The Bard, wasn't only witty, but also bawdy as well.

Yes, women do have a sex drive as was known from even then, but interestingly no one wants to talk about it even in these modern times. Somehow it's okay to discuss murder and mayhem, but sex is a taboo subject to be whispered behind closed doors.

Maybe it's because expressing a healthy sex drive can work against some women. But why? First of all, what is a sex drive though? Well, essentially it's an appetite for sex, whether it be healthy or not. “Oh, she has a healthy sexual appetite, quite normal for a woman her age.”

It's also referred to as being horny, having a strong libido, lusty, love her tings, having white liver, insatiable, nymphomaniac, plus some others that start with F but are unmentionable. They should be so lucky.

So, sex drive it is, right after these opinions about my take on 'Love is expensive'.

Hi Tony,

Your love assessment is spot on. Falling in love can lead to falling into financial ruin. To love and court a woman is expensive, as one must shower her with gifts and entertainment to show that he loves her. It seems that the love of the male spending on the female is timeless. I too was caught up in the ritual of spending, but ended up with a woman who was caring, sharing, sensible and not so demanding. That was true inexpensive love.

Carlton

Teerob,

Love is expensive for real, let me tell you about it. When I was a bachelor I always had cash to spare, but when I fell in love and got married, I was in a different boat. The bills were now almost doubled, I had to change out all the appliances and furniture, plus buy more food for two. My life is now hire purchase hell, but guess what, I love her, even though I'm broke.

Norman

I recently saw a video clip of a former first lady of Jamaica that's making the social media rounds now. In the video, she laments: “Having married two men, one of whom died seven months ago, and when I think about it, what's supposed to happen to me now, in terms of sex. I'll soon be 80 years old in a few months time, is it over for me, I ask God the question, why should it be over for me?”

That was straight out of the lady's mouth, and even at her age, she still is strikingly fabulous. But it also brought to the fore, that even at age 80 the beautiful lady still has a healthy sex drive and not only wonders how it's going to be satisfied, but also has the courage to admit it.

I say courage, because many women would not sit down before a camera and admit to having a healthy sexual appetite. In fact, most women wouldn't even mention it to anyone except perhaps to their close female friends.

That's because to admit to that sort of lusty behaviour might open up a can of worms that may wriggle out in a most sensual, sensuous, salacious, slippery way. Once out that's it.

It's okay for a man to declare that he has a powerful sex drive, and in fact, many men trumpet it from the rooftops with no fear of recrimination or of being judged. Men are proud and society smiles on them for it, using words like 'virile', 'masculine', 'macho, 'real man', 'village ram', and others.

A good man is hard to find, but a hard man is better to find. Let me fill you in on a little secret, but please, don't spread it around. Many years ago, back in my youthful days when I was sowing my proverbial wild oats, someone plastered a sign on the windshield of my car right in the middle of the JBC parking lot. 'Overgrown stud,' it said.

It drew chuckles and laughter from all who saw it and I took it in stride. Truthfully I was a bit amused by the statement, not caring if it was meant to flatter or deride. But can you just imagine the negative backlash if someone had posted something similar to that on the windshield of a woman's car?

'Overgrown slut', 'hire purchase mattress', 'pass around donkey', 'white liver gyal'. You can see the unfortunate descriptions that women are saddled with if they happen to have a high sex drive and it became known.

“She can't control herself, she must be a nymphomaniac.”

“She love man too much.”

But women do have sex drives and are saddled with the burden of having to keep it secret. Even the most liberated man is not ready for that, for no man wants to know that his woman loves sex more than he does.

“She want it all the time, I can't get any rest, I'm tired all the time.”

What's even worse though, is if she admits this powerful sex drive to her current man after they got deeply involved. “Sex was my favourite activity and I just had to indulge all the time.” The reaction of the man would not be positive, and that's why most women are coy and demure when it comes to concealing their sex drive.

Very few men would tolerate or appreciate it if a woman told him on their first date, “I have to have sex on a regular basis, all the time.” Sure he'd jump at the immediate opportunity, but view her with suspicion and caution as he thinks, “Is what kinda woman diss, she's a nympho?”

So women have to suppress those urges and conceal the fact that they have a powerful sex drive. This is combined with the fact that if the man gets it too much, he may soon tire of her, as too much of a good thing is good for nothing, it's been said.

For every beautiful woman walking around, there is some man who's tired of making love to her. The irony is, most men cannot handle the work or keep up with a woman with a lusty sex drive. Men prefer it when they call the shots, make that move, and not the other way around.

Here's another irony though, making us believe even more that God has a sense of humour. Not because a woman is beautiful, sensuous and sexy looking means that she has a strong sex drive. And not because a woman is plain or downright ugly means that she hasn't got one either.

“She look sexy but she nuh like sex.”

“But her friend ugly but love har tings.”

What would a man prefer, a beautiful sexless woman, or a woman who's ugly as ape but always horny as a puss in heat? Maybe that's why some men have beautiful wives but ordinary looking mistresses on the side. One for show, the other for pleasure.

Despite all the secrecy surrounding women's sex drive though, there are still some women who are not afraid to express their sexuality. American actress Mae West as far back as the 1920s was famous for these lines:

“Honey, is that a gun in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?”

“Hey big boy, why don't you come up and see me sometime.”

“Don't ask me about the man in my life, ask me about the life in my man.”

Another actress, Joan Harlow, said, “I like to wake up every morning feeling a new man.”

So women do have sex drives too, and although most of them keep it under wraps, there are still a few brave souls who aren't afraid to express it. Maybe that's why Shakespeare wrote in Twelfth Night, “Excellent, it hangs like flax on a distaff, and I hope to see a housewife take that between her legs and spin it off.”

Shakespeare certainly wasn't easy back in the day. Blessed are the people who have a healthy sex drive. It's a gift.

More time.

