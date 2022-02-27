Refrain tonight,

And that shall lead a kind of easiness,'

To the next abstinence, The none more easy;

For use almost can change,

The stamp of nature.

— Shakespeare

Refrain tonight and that shall lead to the next abstinence. Ha, some people have abstinence thrust upon them without their consent. There has always been talk about sex enhancers designed to increase libido, and drugs oils, herbs, pills and other concoctions all serve the purpose of making people feel more horny, more sexual, more passionate.

But on the flip side, there are also products — natural and laboratory made — that are available to curtail sexual desire. These you hardly hear about, never get to see them advertised in the media, rarely spoken about, but they exist.

In fact, the three main classes of testosterone suppressing drugs in current use are progestogens, antiandrogens, and gonadotropin releasing hormone analogues. Medications that affect libido through other means include antipsychotics and serotonogeric antidepressants. All those fancy tongue-twisting names of drugs have one thing in common: they suppress libido, shut down your desires, kill your nature.

We, too, have natural substances right here, reputed to cut your nature, among them, sour orange and lime. At least that's what they say. But there are other things that suppress sexuality in people, and none of them includes drugs or any other form of scientific medication.

They come in various forms and occur right under your very noses. Some we may welcome, others we may not take kindly to. Sex suppressants, that's our diet today, right after we see what these folks had to say about my opinion on 'Female initiative'.

Hi Tony,

There are exceptions to every rule. There are unmarried relationships that seem to drag on for ages, and some women are simply tired of waiting, and need to know where the relationship is going. They feel that they need to move on and decide to make the proposal for marriage or make a sprint for the door. There are other women who consider themselves to be equal to men, and think nothing of proposing after a relative period of time. Some men love that it is the woman making the move, just as some men like it when women initiate sex.

Cedric

Tony,

Call me old fashioned, but I don't want any woman pursuing me. That goes against every societal rule that I am aware of, and defies logic. It doesn't happen in nature. Men should take the lead in these matters, after all, it's the man who wears the pants. Next thing you know, after she proposes, she'll want to be in charge of my life. Not on my watch.

Bruce

It's been said that back in the day, they'd give sailors who went on long seafaring journeys a saltpeter (potassium nitrate) solution to drink in order to inhibit their sexual desire, suppress their libido, cut their nature. After all, they couldn't very well have a bunch of horny men cooped up on a ship for months with no sexual outlet.

Fast-forward to modern time, where people — men and women — have various forms of sex inhibitors. I know that in some jurisdictions habitual sex offenders are given drugs to suppress their desires. But what about the natural suppressants that require no drugs?

Let's take the women first, who seem to have a vast array of sex suppressants at the ready in their arsenal, depending on the occasion. We've all heard about the proverbial cliché response of “Not tonight, dear, I have a headache” that men have been hearing for decades and is designed to stop a libidinous man dead in his tracks.

That's why some husbands always have a bottle of aspirin at the ready, just in case the wife pulls that headache sex inhibitor stunt on them.

“Here, honey, take two of these and if anything rises, we'll discuss it.”

But there are more, for my male married friends furnished me with a litany of literature that women use to suppress sex. One guy told me that his wife rebuffed his advances all because she planned to clean the house the next day and had to get in the right frame of mind the night before.

“Not tonight, dear, I have dusting, mopping, washing and polishing on my mind.”

Clearly, house cleaning and sexual activity cannot occupy the same space at the same time.

Another great sex suppressant is when relatives are in the house, specifically her mother. For some strange reason, many wives refuse to make love to their husbands if their mother is in the house. Is that why many men are not fond of their mothers-in-law, because they are sex inhibitors?

“Anytime her mother come spend time at the house, me nuh get nutten, me deh pon dry dock.”

Of course, there are the other tried, tested and proven reasons that are great sex suppressants that women give. Many are physical ailments.

“Oh, my back hurts; I have a crick neck; My little toe sprain; My ankle twist.”

“But babes, the most important part seems okay.”

Don't believe that it's only women who have sex suppressants; men also possess them. Believe it or not, sports is a great enhancer or suppressant for sexual activity for some men. Remember, sports, just like sex, is testosterone-driven, and one impacts heavily on the other.

If a man's favourite team is playing a match, you can rest assured that his nature will be affected, and no force on Earth can stimulate his libido at that time.

“Not now, babes, KC playing in the Manning Cup finals.”

Libido and sports are intrinsically intertwined with one affecting the other.

What's worse is if his team loses.

“Arsenal lose the match, he's depressed for a week, he won't bother me for sex for a while,” said the wife.

But if his team wins, you can rest assured that his libido will be leaping again, rising to the surface, as that victory will prove to be a sex enhancer.

What is most instructive is that many times, sexual activity cannot exist in two places at the same time. The Bible did say that a man cannot serve two masters, lest he love one and hate the other. That applies to both men and women. It has been proven that one big sex suppressant for women is the presence of another man. Savour the irony.

The mere fact that a woman is laying with another man proves to be a sex suppressant for her main man. She is so turned on by her lover that she becomes turned off from her husband, loses all desire for him.

“Since I'm seeing Joe, I just can't stand to have my husband touch me anymore.”

Some husbands use this as an indication of infidelity.

“My wife stop giving me, what's wrong with her?”

“Nutten wrong with her, she have man with you.”

Increased sexual desire for one person results in decreased sex desire for the other. Remember, you cannot serve two masters, and for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. This is not hard and fast though, for some people are able to maintain concurrent sexual activity with two partners for a long time, but the emotions are rarely equal. Unless she just plain bad, then all emotions fly out the window.

This phenomenon applies to men too, as husbands who start up with a new mistress have been known to be impotent with their wives.

“Since I have the young girl, I can't do a thing with my wife.”

As the desire is enhanced in one area, it's diminished in another.

Then there's the work factor for some men, who are so wrapped up in their jobs, they lose all sexual interest. Work can be a great sex suppressant. Combine this with weight gain and ageing in women, and the perfect recipe for sex inhibitor is brewed.

“She got so old and fat that I have no desire for her.”

Is that why so many men seek out these young girls?

But don't believe that women don't feel the same way too.

“I knew that he was much older when I married him, but the gap is so apparent now that I'm totally turned off. He's like my grandpa.”

There are so many sex suppressants that do not occur in nature or are made in a laboratory. Many are concocted in the minds of men and women, fuelled by emotions and controlled by other factors such as stress, guilt, or anxiety. Whatever they may be, they suppress desire and cut nature.

More time.

