Dear Editor,

It's a Jamaican thing. It's a cultural thing. He's not the first. But, everyday bucket a carry water one day the bottom must drop out.

Because something always happens, or is culturally acceptable, doesn't make it right or good.

Slavery was once seen as normal; in fact, when they finally decided to free us slaves they had to compensate our white owners.

Incest used to be normal, and culturally acceptable in some parts of the world, but guess what it's now illegal.

Child marriages were once very prevalent, but guess what it's illegal in most parts of the world today; and, where it is still culturally acceptable they are fighting to end it.

The 'gun finger salute' is, at best, part of our subculture. “Buss a blank” in the air has been used as a form of salute empowered through our music and dancehall.

The world believes we are happy people, but they also know we are angry people and, as a subculture, we are prone to violence. We have all heard the jokes, “A Jamaican on a plane...”; “A Jamaican in hell...”; etc. Should we continue to embrace this as our cultural identity, or has the time come for us to finally collectively look in the mirror and say enough.

We complain about crime, but are we actually serious about changing these things when at every opportunity we seek to justify our behaviour.

We can't glorify something one minute and in the next minute talk about change. There is a lot that needs to change in our country and our violent tendencies certainly rank high among them.

Let's stop the who-did-it-first argument and start focusing on the way forward. Each of us should be accountable for our actions and to our children's action in the hope of creating a better Jamaica.

This is a teachable moment for all of us, not one for crucifixion. Let's teach appropriate ways to celebrate.

P Pinnock

ppmcorp@gmail.com