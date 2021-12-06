'From frying pan to fire'Monday, December 06, 2021
Dear Editor,
A few years ago I migrated to Digicel Home Entertainment due to poor customer service delivery from my previous cable and Internet service provider. I can now reasonably say that I have jumped from the frying pan into the fire.
From the onset I experienced disservice. I was promised installation within three days of paying the fees, but that did not materialise. After a week passed and no communication from the installation team I was told, after contacting them, that all the portals on the avenue where I live were used up and they needed my permission to connect me to a portal on the main road. The installation was subsequently completed, however, it took three visits from three technicians to resolve the Internet issue. It now works intermittently.
Unsurprisingly, each technician blamed the previous one for the issue.
On or about October 14 I noticed that the cable stations were freezing and skipping, incessantly, to the point where it made no sense to continue viewing them. I reported the issue to Digicel on three occasions and was told that the issue would be “escalated'' and I would receive a çallback from a supervisor. I was also promised a rebate after requesting same.
It is now December, I am yet to receive a single call from Digicel or see the promised rebate reflected on my account.
I have since downgraded my package and am now exploring other options since Digicel has made it very clear that my subscription is unwanted. Shame on you, Digicel!
The RJRGleaner Communications Group should step on the accelerator, subscribers are in dire need of a change.
R A Silence
theagitator72@gmail.com
