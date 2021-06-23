'The Joker' of calypso has died

Dear Editor,

A musical giant has fallen. Winsford “The Joker” Devine, a talented legend who found his purpose in life and shared it through Trinidad and Tobago's calypso music industry, passed away at age 83.

He composed over 500 calypso songs for numerous calypsonians, including Baron, Sparrow, Crazy, Mighty Trini, Anselm Douglas, Singing Francine and Machel Montano; and sang more than 300 himself.

He was known for his witty lyrics that often poked fun at politicians and other notable figures. His songs were always light-hearted and humorous, but never disrespectful or mean-spirited.

Over his career, Devine penned classics such as Sparrow's road march-winning Doh Back Back, Salt fish, and Phillip, My Dear, Baron's Somebody and Doh Rock It.

In 2004 he was made a member of the Order of Trinidad and Tobago for his contribution to music and culture. Devine was awarded an honorary doctorate from The University of the West Indies in 2018; name a honorary distinguished fellow in the arts by the University of Trinidad and Tobago in 2016, and honoured with a Hummingbird Medal (Silver) in 2015.

In addition to being a talented musician he was also an accomplished painter, who used bright colours to capture scenes from everyday life on canvas with great detail and accuracy.

The Caribbean has lost a musician, writer, singer, and painter whose talents epitomised living our best lives by finding our purpose in life and sharing our talents with others.

Devine was one who maximised his worth by cultivating a “growth mindset”; always learning something new, even from failure.

May his memory be ever immortalised, not only in his songs, but as a shining example to us as gifted people who can bring out the best in whatever we do.

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

