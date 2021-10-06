'Wi dweet fi di love'

Dear Editor,

In the last sitting of the Senate, People's National Party (PNP) senator and defacto leader of the irrelevant PNP, Peter Bunting, made an extraordinary and comical accusation that, literally, had people in stitches.

He said that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) employs a “troll army” on social media. Really?

If that wasn't bad enough, he went on to say that the JLP pays these trolls from State coffers. That's a rather extraordinary and serious accusation to make in the nation's Parliament. And to add insult to injury, he didn't offer a shred of proof to back it up.

Let's understand a few things. Accusing Labourite-supporting bloggers of being paid to troll people who don't like the party — I assume I am one of those trolls — is an insult to our collective intelligence. And, on behalf of all the bloggers, that is an accusation I strongly reject.

Furthermore, to reduce our advocacy and defence of the Labour Party Government to performance for money belies a great misunderstanding of why we blog on the party's behalf, which is that we love our country and we detest the PNP to our core.

The PNP cannot understand why the younger generation detests them so much that we would blog for the JLP for absolutely no money. Let me try to help them understand.

One, the reason we detest the PNP so much is because they are responsible for the destruction of the country in the 1990s through to the 2000s, when most of us were born. We lived the consequences of that destruction. We didn't hear or read about it.

We remember FINSAC. We remember the thousands of businesses that were systematically destroyed by the PNP. We remember the destruction of the Jamaican dollar against the US greenback. We remember the murder rate climbing and climbing until it has now become an entrenched way of life in Jamaica. We remember the billions of dollars wasted on cost overruns. We remember the raiding of the public purse with scandals so numerous they need a database to contain them all. And I could go on. What the PNP doesn't understand is, we remember.

Two, we remember how the media, then controlled by the PNP, and the civil society groups lied and effectively destroyed one of the greatest, if not the greatest, politicians Jamaica has ever produced — Edward Phillip George Seaga. We remember how they wove tales of lies, racism, and classism to tarnish his reputation and turn the hearts of Jamaicans against him and, in so doing, enabled the PNP to destroy the country.

And, with the ascension of our hope, pride, and joy, party leader and Prime Minister Andrew Holness, we vowed not to allow that which happened to Seaga to happen to him. Not now! Not ever! For that cause alone we would and will blog for free every day of our lives.

We believe our future is safe with him and the Labour Party. That's worth fighting for.

Three, as Matthew Samuda pointed out to Peter Bunting in his rebuttal in the Senate: “The people on social media just don't like you guys.” He is absolutely right. We do not and cannot like the PNP, as right now they are like petulant little children who throw a tantrum every time they don't get their way.

I could go on, but that is sufficient enough for Bunting and others to get some inkling as to why we don't need to be paid to go to war against the PNP.

“Wi dweet fi di love, wi no dweet fi likes.” We really don't like you guys. We really don't.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com