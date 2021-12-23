2021 – the year of resiliency

Dear Editor,

As the highly eventful year of 2021 draws nigh, the themes of resilience and buoyancy were brought into sharp focus.

This year, for the most part, was marked by impactful lessons which should steer the world in a positive and optimistic direction as the dawn of 2022 approaches.

Barbados, now dubbed the youngest Republic in the world, has assuredly been the highlight of the Caribbean this year. After almost 400 years under British sovereignty, this fiercely impactful yet small nation has taken the bold and confident leap into securing its full independence by abolishing The Queen as its head of State.

The phenomenal and historic feat, spearheaded by Mia Motley, prime minister of Barbados, has unquestionably inspired many nations to follow suit when circumstances are conducive to doing so.

Mia Mottley is a force to be reckoned with, as, over the years, she has exhibited an unceasing vigour and determination to break shackles that seek to asphyxiate one's potential so freedom and liberty can be experienced in its most authentic manner.

Her prowess for diplomacy, coupled with a tone that resists nonsensical and baseless agendas, as well as a proclivity for unequivocal frankness is procuring fruitful results for this island nation and ultimately the Caribbean. Notably, her consistent drive to change the face of the Caribbean had been recognised by the UN earlier this month when she copped the highest environmental award for policy leadership on climate change.

She has certainly paved the way for women across the region to assume more audacious roles, which are rooted in inspiring value, esteem, and victory despite the odds and criticisms that will undoubtedly rear their transient, ugly heads.

Barbados is among the wealthiest and most developed nations in the Eastern Caribbean region. The country, according to the Central Bank of Barbados, recorded a growth rate of 5.5 per cent for the April to June 2021 quarter. However, the island is not devoid of its fair share of socio-economic issues, similar to its neighbours, but its appetite to forge ahead despite tremendous challenges is reassuring.

Similarly, the Jamaican Government is decisively resolute in ensuring that progress is achieved across all tiers. The recent initiative to allocate $250 million during the Christmas period to Members of Parliament (MPs) to be dispensed as support packages to the most vulnerable and needy sectors of society, particularly the elderly and infirm, is laudable.

In a year that has been plagued by scepticism, this measure should certainly aid in reinvigorating hope and faith at this time. I implore MPs to ensure that effective strategies are utilised so packages are in fact dispatched to the most desolate areas in dire need of relief during this particularly difficult period.

However, despite Jamaica's shortcomings, I fervently believe we are immensely blessed in comparison to the inequality and dejection that many across the world face daily.

If we've gleaned any wisdom from the novel coronavirus pandemic, it ought to be that life is mercurial and we must be ready to adapt and pivot with the erratic waves that are brought to our shores.

I beseech Jamaicans to continue to pursue their paths against all odds, while disregarding negativity in all forms as it only truly serves to undermine and distract from your 'true north'. If we are to continue to build a path towards progress as a nation, we must begin to hold ourselves accountable and grasp the notion that we all inevitably contribute to the advancement, sustainability, and longevity of our nation.

Tara Henry

henry.tara42@gmail.com