Shaping future education strategies

Shaping future education strategiesThursday, March 25, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Best wishes to the media who have done a tremendous job at informing the public since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
There should, then, really be no great difficulty in closing the gaps for any supposed fallback in the teaching of syllabi due to the closure of schools. The analysis must be done to assess students on their readiness to learn in the new environments, with limited face-to-face, adjustment to using digital technologies, and their access to this equipment. This diagnostic approach is what must first be achieved.
It should be gleaned from students the specifics of their new learning forums, whether inside a house, with parents at places of employment, or with grandparents, etc. Students could be quizzed about what materials they are now exposed to you? Are they learning from television, cable, or radio? Are they viewing more cartoons or reading the newspapers? All this information will determine the way forward once it is coming directly from the audience — the students. This information will be critical to shaping future education programmes to this cohort as all our lives have been reshaped by the reality of the novel coronavirus.
There cannot be rigid adherence to the prescribed texts and testing as usual. Students have to be guided in learning techniques in all these new spheres. The entire syllabus and learning should be re-engineered to now include the experiences of each age cohort in coping with the pandemic.
The teaching and testing should consider the health modalities which have been so widely advertised. Appropriate tests should embrace this new information as the core learning tools. In this way economies of scale can be achieved, and thus install a relevant feedback mechanism.
There should be no need to hold back students for another academic year if appropriate testing is done.
'ightingupastorm
writingupastorm@yahoo. com
