A call for inclusion in an exclusionary society

Dear Editor,

Living in a rural community for 20 years, the most disturbing issue that I have witnessed among LGBT youth involves discrimination and exclusion from community engagement.

Over the years it has been the common trend or reality that expressions of LGBT individuals are seen as acts of utter disturbance to stakeholders, as if they themselves are not citizens of the very same country which instituted the laws that outline the rights to one's freedom of expression.

Thus, it has been drawn to my attention that there is a sense of unfairness and bias being meted out to LGBT youth in my community. This sense of unfairness, therefore, leads to gender discrimination and harassment which oftentimes stimulate fear in youth from the community, ultimately leading to psychological effects which include, for example, depression. As such, it is evident that in my rural community the law stipulating one's freedom of expression is paralysed; in other words, it is not being fully exercised due to various elements of societal inclinations based on bias and unfairness.

According to Human Rights First (2012), in 2011 Jamaica's Parliament approved the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms. While the charter outlines protections from discrimination, sexual orientation and gender identity are not included in the list of protected classes. Activists in Jamaica urged Parliament to include broad, non-discriminatory language to ensure protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation, disability, and health status; however, their efforts were unsuccessful and language against discrimination based on sexual orientation was deliberately excluded from the charter.

Here we see where elements of unfairness and bias are once again meted out to the LGBT community.

In closing, as a way of highlighting change in regard to this long-standing issue, I believe that the Government should aim at prioritising changes to anti-discrimination laws which don't protect Jamaicans on the basis of sexual or gender identity over the largely symbolic repeal of the buggery laws. Simply put, it means promoting and including LGBT individuals, especially the youth, as a part of the wider Jamaican society, rather than applauding the reality which currently stands.

Lamar Grant

Youth Advocate

lamargrant13@yahoo.com