A case of do as I say, not as I do

A case of do as I say, not as I doWednesday, July 21, 2021
Dear Editor,
It is interesting that approximately the same time that Television Jamaica aired a report on the challenges being experienced at the Spanish Town Fire Station with non-functioning telephones, the broadcast house did not answer their phones — which were working.
I called the 876-926-1100 number on Thursday, July 15 about 7:32 am in an effort to participate in a conversation that had been taking place between Francois St Juste and Emily Shields. They were speaking about the current requirements for children's homes to obtain a licence and their concerns about the funding of such entities.
When I called and got the welcome to the RJR/Gleaner Communications Group promo, I was pleased to have got through on my first try. I followed the instructions which led me to dial zero for the operator. Having done that, I could go no further.
I was put on hold for approximately 11 minutes, during which I listened to ads for Mountain Peak Coffee, Flow, and CIBC. At 7:43 am, when I refused to listen to any more ads, I hung up.
It is hypocritical for journalists to criticise what is happening in an organisation when the very same applies to theirs.
Sylvester E Anderson
sly1962@hotmail
