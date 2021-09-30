A high price for an indiscretion

A high price for an indiscretionThursday, September 30, 2021
Dear Editor,
“Excessive” is the only word that comes to mind when I think of the resignation of the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green.
I am very much aware of the fact that, operating in a public office requires a great degree of caution as it relates to one's actions; however, I am also of the belief that remedying such lapses also require a great degree of scrutiny.
The minister definitely erred with his involvement in the activities that were seen on the video that has now gone viral, but did this warrant a removal from office?
The situation can be likened unto amputating your whole arm because one of your fingers has a bad odour. Green has been very proactive in his duties as the minister of agriculture, and this can be proven using any number of examples.
We understand that the actions taken by the governing administration is geared towards deterring such behaviour among our leaders; however, I concretely believe that a more subtle form of punishment, such as a suspension of political duties, would have served the same purpose.
As we progress as a nation, I sincerely think that our governing bodies should really employ a more sensitive approach as it relates to remedying lapses in the expected conduct of our leaders. We should not lose out on great potential merely as a result of an overbearing system of reward and punishment.
Sataja Coke
sataja@stu.ncu.edu.jm
