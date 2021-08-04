A tribute to a stalwart: Millicent Henry

Dear Editor,

It is with deep sadness that the community members of Spring Garden, the prophecy churches of Jamaica, and the Spring Garden Community Development Corporation (CDC) mourn the passing of the most dedicated, virtuous, and innovative being — our heroine — Millicent Henry.

Proverbs 31 speaks of a virtuous woman and Millicent Henry personified these words. She was very active in community development as she served for many years as the president of the award-winning Spring Garden CDC group, and an outstanding member of the Spring Garden Prophesy Church. Although “Miss Millie”, affectionately called Anty, was an altruistic leader and philanthropist, she was a mother — not just to her biological children — a wife, sister, daughter, aunt, friend, counsellor, and mentor.

Without a doubt, she was a towering character in both the local and international community. She also interacted with dignitaries from all over the world based on the nature of her office.

She earned many entrepreneurial accolades as she was an avid winemaker, cook, baker, and caterer. Her puddings, cakes, and Jamaican treats were considered to be quite delicious by all who had the pleasure of “tasting her hand”.

Miss Millie was selfless, kind, motherly, warm, hospitable, but quite a no-nonsense woman. She was extremely principled and stood for equality, justice, and righteousness. She took her comittments very seriously and displayed an untiring and extraordinary commitment to social service, God's work, and humanitarianism. Because of her leadership the Spring Garden CDC has won various awards, gained several local and international grants, and is known by others as the group to watch in all competitions.

She has definitely left an example of volunteerism, fostering, leadership, creativity, and resilience for the people of the Paul Bogle community called Spring Garden in St Thomas to emulate. We miss you dearly Millicent “Anty” Henry.

To her husband, children, stepchild, grandchildren, relatives, and friends, I say: Take comfort in her legacy and the work she has done on Earth. Please continue to do some of the things she used to do to preserve her legacy. She did her best whilst she could and it's our duty to continue to scaffold on her investments.

She fought a good fight and she has gone to rest her somnolent head. Take comfort in the words of the great Maya Angelou: “You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it .” So, with these profound words of encouragement, let us honour her monumental efforts by keeping the Spring Garden CDC group alive and active as we continue to make our community a beacon in the east.

May her soul rest in peace and perpetual light from heaven shine of her.

Karen McFarlane

karmac1980.km@gmail.com